TRAVERSE CITY — Efforts by the U.S. Census Bureau to reach those who can reach hard-to-count populations — such as seniors, migrant workers, renters and low-income households — got underway in Grand Traverse County last week.
About 30 people from various county municipalities and area community organizations gathered Thursday to learn about 2020 Census Complete Count Committees. CCC’s work together to educate and raise awareness of the 2020 Census.
The training was led by David Springsteen, a Census Bureau partnership specialist, and county Administrator Nate Alger.
The training session was OK, but there’s a lot more to know, said Deb Haase, executive director of the Father Fred Foundation.
Goodwill Northern Michigan Street Outreach Coordinator Ryan Hannon had similar feelings.
“What I got (out of the training) was that the Census Bureau really wants to get the most accurate count possible and to include all people, even people who traditionally have been undercounted in the past,” Hannon said.
About $1,800 of federal funds per year could be lost for every person not counted in the census, according to the Michigan Nonprofit Association’s website. If a government is unable to provide certain services, that burden often falls to nonprofits, it states.
The census is taken every 10 years — next year’s will be the 24th — and counts everyone residing in the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Island Areas of the U.S. The census constitutionally is required and the data used in multiple ways.
Data is reported only in statistical format as individual census records are, by law, confidential for 72 years.
What’s at stake includes seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — Michigan has lost five seats in the last four censuses; distribution of about $675 billion per year of federal funds for programs such as Medicaid, highway construction and planning, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — Bridge Cards — and Head Start; and the boundaries of legislative districts from the federal level down to the local level.
The Census Bureau refers to those on CCCs as “trusted voices” — people known and trusted within the community — but some of those voices have trust issues of their own.
Community organizations are being utilized to reach the people they serve, but in the process, “they’re putting our relationships on the line,” Haase said.
Haase said she personally understands the importance of the census and getting a complete count, but she still is hesitant.
“Yes, this information isn’t supposed to be shared with any other governmental entity, but I can’t promise that to our guests,” she said. “I understand what the law says, but right now, I can’t guarantee that the law’s going to be followed.
“The distrust (of government) is real and there’s just such fear,” Haase said.
Father Fred workers will share the information they’ve been given about the census with their guests and plan to make a computer available, Haase said. But it’s up to each individual if they take part and Father Fred wouldn’t ever consider withholding services if someone decides not to do so, she said.
