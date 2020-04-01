TRAVERSE CITY — Every census comes with its challenges — undercounts, overcounts, lawsuits regarding questions asked, people who don’t respond and more.
The 2020 census came with a pandemic.
“Obviously, the state that we’re in right now is going to have an impact aside from just the regular reluctance of some people to answer,” Antrim County Administrator Pete Garwood said.
“The pandemic itself is one thing, but it’s the effect the pandemic has on any number of things,” Garwood said. “One of the largest effect is how it’s going to potentially quell the door-to-door reminders to get the census done, how it’s going to to impact those people who need help to fill it out.”
The census is taken every 10 years — a requirement outlined in the U.S. Constitution — and counts everyone residing in the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Island Areas of the U.S. Data is used multiple ways, but is reported only in statistical format as individual census records are, by law, confidential for 72 years.
April 1 is the official count day for the 2020 census — although not the only day people can respond.
Census forms are sent to addresses, not individuals, and asks those filling it out about the people residing in a residence on April 1.
Participation isn’t optional, but whether responses are given online — a new option this year — via phone or by mail is up to each household.
Carla Weaver, of Traverse City, filled out her 2020 census form online a couple weeks ago. It was painless and took maybe five minutes, she said.
But it was before the coronavirus pandemic fully hit the area, and now she has more pressing concerns — like paying the mortgage on her house with no income.
“If it (my census form) hadn’t been done, I don’t think I’d be doing it right now,” Weaver said.
Weaver said she closed her store, Empireblu Vintage Furnishings, March 16 for safety and is focused on applying for U.S. Small Business Administration loans and unemployment.
The census is really important to help determine funding for many programs and services people use every day, she said. However, people likely are more focused on what they have to do to survive in the immediate future — and completing the census form isn’t high on that list, Weaver said.
“I think that there are going to be lots of people not counted,” she said.
What’s at stake in the census includes seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — Michigan has lost five seats in the last four censuses; distribution of about $675 billion per year of federal funds for programs such as Medicaid, highway construction and planning, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — Bridge Cards — and Head Start; and the boundaries of legislative districts from the federal level down to the local level.
About $1,800 of federal funds per year could be lost for every person not counted in the census, according to the Michigan Nonprofit Association’s website. If a government is unable to provide certain services, that burden often falls to nonprofits.
The Father Fred Foundation had hoped to have a computer station available for its patrons, Executive Director Deb Haase said. Closure of the building — financial aid and food pantry services still are available — to prevent the spread of COVID-19 made that impossible, she said.
“I think that a lot of the marginalized populations may not have easy access to a computer,” Haase said. “So, if it’s something they can do on the mobile app, that increases the chances (of them being counted in the census), but it doesn’t cover everybody.”
Census counting operations run originally were scheduled to run March 12 to July 31. That timeline has been extended to at least Aug. 14 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to press releases from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau on March 18 suspended field operations for two weeks because of COVID-19. Delayed activities include in-person assistance at places like grocery stores and community centers; nonresponse follow-ups; enumeration of group quarters like nursing homes, prisons, student housing; and counting the homeless population and transitory populations.
On Saturday, the bureau extended that suspension, pushing it back to April 15.
“Nobody really knows when we’re going to be past the peak of the (coronavirus pandemic) curve,” said Chuck Korn, Garfield Township supervisor. “So it makes me laugh because people keep saying, ‘When is this going to be over?’ and all the experts are saying, ‘When it’s over. We don’t know. We’ve never done this before.’
“I think we’re in the same situation (with the census and the pandemic coinciding),” Korn said. “We’ve never done this before.”
