TRAVERSE CITY — Amid all the jubilation after state lawmakers passed a budget granting $7 million for a new Traverse City Senior Center, there’s still work to do.
But the glow of knowing that most if not all of the needed funding is in hand was still apparent in Friends of the Senior Center member Bob Steadman’s voice Friday, even as he agreed the plans are not yet finalized.
“We’re ecstatic, of course, about the fact that there are funds available to get started with the project,” he said.
He spoke a few days ahead of a Monday meeting between Traverse City administrators and design firm Environment Architects. And on Wednesday, Grand Traverse County commissioners agreed to keep supporting the project, potentially by putting up more money if necessary.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he expects to restart the planning process on the long-awaited construction project with Environment Architects. They’ll start by taking stock of what’s done and what remains to be, including finalizing the design and producing blueprints.
That’ll also give an updated idea of how much the project will cost, Colburn said. Past estimates were based on drawings that gave a broad idea of the building’s features and costs.
Estimates that date from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic don’t reflect recent inflation vexing project planners everywhere, Colburn agreed.
Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis pointed to a few remaining questions about the design in a memo to city and county leaders, including whether the finished building should have a commercial kitchen or one more geared to catered meals.
Lewis credited Grand Traverse County commissioners and administrators, state Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, for leading the push to grant the federal funds and the friends group for relentlessly striving to replace the city-owned, county-run building at Barlow and East Front streets.
It’s a budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is widely expected to sign — her office cheered the budget passing with bipartisan backing in a July 1 release.
Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia also added federal lawmakers who supported the funding deserved credit as well, as did Pres. Joe Biden.
Michelle Krumm, manager of Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, added one more: her predecessor, Lori Wells.
Lewis stayed brief in making the announcement and thank-yous at a city commission meeting Tuesday.
The same went for Grand Traverse County commissioners at their board meeting the next day, although on Wednesday county leaders took a vote.
They agreed to a resolution Commissioner Bryce Hundley brought to reaffirm the county’s support for building a new senior center at the current location, with the county continuing to provide services.
Hundley also included an item affirming the county’s willingness to help close whatever funding gap remains, including by spending county money.
That prompted some discussion, with board Chairman Rob Hentschel asking to add a qualifier of “possible appropriation” to avoid the appearance of obligating a future board, he said. Hundley agreed.
Leaving the dollar amount open-ended kept county Commissioner Ron Clous from voting for the resolution, he said. It could leave the impression that the county is willing to “pony up” later.
“If somebody knows that their budget is $7 million, they’re going to strive for that,” he said. “We’ve just blown the top off of it.”
Hentschel said he respected that sentiment, given Clous’ experience with construction projects — Hentschel previously said his own experience led him to believe budget overruns are practically inevitable.
“With all due respect, my budget is $7.5 million, period,” Lewis said in response.
Hundley pointed out the county already committed $250,000, and Lewis told county commissioners the city spent some of the nearly $400,000 on the designs produced so far.
County commissioners passed the resolution 6-1, and Lewis also told them he hoped to work out a 10-year intergovernmental agreement to keep the county’s senior services in the current building and — hopefully soon — the new one.
Colburn said he hoped the city could be ready to start construction by late spring 2023, cautioning that’s based on “a lot of assumptions.”
Friends of the Senior Center is more than happy to raise the funds, Steadman said. He doubted, though, that it would be necessary given both the city and county’s strong positions for borrowing money through bond issues. Plus, county residents who responded to a recent survey for how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money strongly backed a new senior center.
Steadman agreed that whatever the volunteer group may need to raise would be much more achievable than a previously floated multimillion-dollar campaign.
Lewis and Hentschel both said laughingly that they’ll find something else to argue about after the state grant removes a major sticking point between the two governments — the one thing on which Hentschel and Lewis kept butting heads, Hentschel said.
