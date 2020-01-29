SUTTONS BAY — A dachshund named Penny barked a warning, headlights appeared in the front window of the Rosinski family’s Cedar home, and then within minutes, chaos and blood.
Three Rosinski family members said as much on the stand Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Bailey Rosinski, 26, charged in an attack on her grandparents, Helen and Frank Rosinski, and her uncles, Brian and Richard Rosinski.
“They demanded money,” Helen told a 911 operator, the tape of which was played in the courtroom. “She stabbed my son. He hit my husband and he hit my son on the head. There’s blood all over the floor. She was out of her gourd!”
The charges stem from a Jan. 10, 2019, incident in which Bailey Rosinski and her boyfriend, Justin Bembeneck, 34, are accused of entering the Rosinski home on South Kasson Road to rob a safe, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
The three men were stabbed with a butcher knife and beaten with a flashlight, after Helen was shoved to the floor in a bedroom where the safe was located.
The couple then fled the home and were arrested Jan. 11 near Copemish after leading Michigan State Police troopers on a 20-mile chase through Wexford and Manistee counties.
Bembeneck in November was found guilty in a jury trial of several charges related to the attack, including assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed and larceny in a building.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power earlier this month sentenced him to 30 to 60 years in prison.
Although they are not being tried together, Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell previously said he considers Rosinski and Bembeneck co-defendants.
Tuesday morning a jury of 8 men and 6 women were seated, tasked with deciding whether Bailey Rosinski went to her grandparents’ home with criminal intent.
“It’s a difficult case, it really is, it’s sad,” Hubbell said in his opening argument Tuesday afternoon. “We intend to prove the whole Rosinski family was changed forever.”
Bailey Rosinski is represented by attorney Craig Elhart, of Traverse City, who told jurors the issue of intent is central to the case.
“Five months before this occurred, she met a guy named Mr. Bembeneck,” Elhart said in his opening argument to the jury. “Five days before this occurred, Mr. Bembeneck and Ms. Rosinski began using drugs on a regular basis. Mr. Bembeneck wanted to plan a raid, if you will. And he did that.”
Hubbell told the jury Rosinski came to the house to rob, and brought the knife with her.
Elhart said his client didn’t intend to harm anyone, and he questioned witnesses about whether Rosinski brought the knife to the house inside her purse, or used a knife from the family’s “knife drawer” in the kitchen.
When questioning Frank Rosinski, who tried to disarm his granddaughter in the melee by grabbing her wrists and pinning her arms to her sides, Elhart suggested that’s when the elder Rosinski was stabbed in the leg.
“You don’t know when you got stabbed, do you?” Elhart asked.
“No,” Frank Rosinski agreed.
“So how do you know you didn’t get stabbed when you pulled her arm — the knife — down?” Elhart asked.
“Because up until I was whacked on the head the first time, I was pretty in control of my faculties,” the elder Rosinski answered.
The trial in front of Power is expected to continue through Thursday or Friday.
