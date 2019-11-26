CEDAR – The popular game show "Family Feud" blared from the TV at the Rosinski home Jan. 10 when Bailey Rosinki and her boyfriend, Justin Bembeneck, showed up demanding money.
Now jurors must decide if Bembeneck knew what was going to happen next.
“In for a penny, in for a pound,” Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell said Tuesday, in his closing argument. “When the drug test failed, the clock began to run. When the tether was cut, the second hand started to move faster.”
Bembeneck, 34, is charged with six counts of aiding and abetting assault with intent to commit murder, armed robbery, assault with intent to commit robbery, breaking and entering and assault with a dangerous weapon. The jury began deliberating at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Bembeneck is accused of working in concert with Bailey Rosinski, 25, to rob her grandparents’ South Kasson Street home, stabbing and beating Rosinski’s grandfather, 78-year-old Frank Rosinski, and forcing her grandmother, 77-year-old Helen Rosinski, into a bedroom to rob a safe.
During the trial, which started Nov. 21, court officer Andy Moggenberg testified Bembeneck was on parole, violated his conditions by failing a drug test, fled from Moggenberg’s office, cut off his tether, and left it in the back of a pickup truck parked at Leelanau Redimix.
The defense contends Bailey Rosinski cut the tether so Bembeneck would be forced to leave the state with her.
In his closing argument, defense attorney William Burdette argued Bailey Rosinski, 25, was acting irrational and “out of her gourd” the night of the assaults, it was chaotic inside her grandparents’ house, and that Bembeneck’s actions were all in defense of his girlfriend.
“What you have to realize when all this was going on, when Bailey pulled out the knife, when Bailey stabbed her own family, my client was not even in the house,” Burdette told jurors.
“When you look at the offense, my client only used enough force to stop the perceived attack on Bailey.”
Frank Rosinski spent four days in Munson Medical Center, received 10 stitches in his leg to treat a stab wound and 15 staples in his head after being hit with a flashlight.
Her two uncles, 56-year-old Richard Rosinski and 55-year-old Brian Rosinski, who also live at the Kasson Street home, also were stabbed and beaten, with Richard spending 10 days in Munson Medical Center.
Burdette told jurors his client had exited the house via a sliding glass door, which he left open for Bailey Rosinski to follow, and was in the car smoking a cigarette when the stabbings took place. He reminded jurors that Frank Rosinski wore hearing aids and suggested the volume of the television set was turned up so loud, Bembeneck couldn’t hear what was going on inside the house.
Hubbell said Bembeneck left the sliding glass door open, stood just outside and knew what was happening in the house.
In his jury instructions, Circuit Court Judge Tom Power elaborated on self-defense, and explained when it was legal to use force to protect oneself and others.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the jury had not reached a verdict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.