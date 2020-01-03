SUTTONS BAY — An Interlochen man was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in a vicious attack on a Cedar family.
Justin Tyler Bembeneck, 34, was sentenced by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power after a jury in November found him guilty of several charges in connection with the attack.
Those charges are assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed and larceny in a building.
Bailey K. Rosinski, 26, is also facing several charges in the attack against her grandparents, Helen and Frank Rosinski, and uncles, Brian and Richard Rosinski. She remains in the Leelanau County Jail on a $1 million bond with jury selection for her trial, slated for Jan. 27.
Rosinski is Bembeneck’s girlfriend.
Bembeneck’s convictions stem from a Jan. 10 incident in which Bembeneck and Rosinski entered the Rosinski home on South Kasson Road to rob a safe. The three men were stabbed and beaten, while Helen was shoved to the floor in a bedroom where the safe was located.
The couple then fled the home and were arrested Jan. 11 near Copemish after leading Michigan State Police troopers on a 20-mile chase through Wexford and Manistee counties.
Bembeneck has been in custody since his arrest; he was not given any credit for time served. At the time of the attack he was on parole after serving time for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. He was on a tether, but cut it off shortly before the attack.
Leelanau County assistant prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain said sentencing guidelines for Bembeneck called for 22.5 to 75 years. In addition, the mandatory minimum for Bembeneck is 25 years, based on his prior record and the severity of the crimes.
“I think the judge knew all the facts and he set the sentence appropriately,” Chamberlain said.
Rosinski is charged with the same crimes, minus aiding and abetting, Chamberlain said.
Aiding and abetting is not a crime in and of itself, Chamberlain said, but was attached to several of Bembeneck’s charges. The prosecution had to prove that Bembeneck committed the crimes and that he did so intentionally to help his co-defendant, he said.
While Bembeneck and Rosinski were not tried together, they are considered co-defendants.
“They’re co-defendants because we believe they committed these crimes together,” Chamberlain said.
Bembeneck’s attorney William Burdette at the trial said that Bembeneck’s actions were done in defense of Rosinski, who he said was irrational the night of the assaults, according to previous reports.
Burdette told jurors Bembeneck was in the car when the stabbings took place, while prosecutors say he stood just outside the house and knew what was going on in the house.
Burdette did not immediately return a call to the Record-Eagle.
