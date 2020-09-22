TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused an “odd” fire in a Long Lake family’s backyard.
Long Lake Township firefighters and Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators flocked to the scene just after 3 a.m. Monday to greet the flames, according to Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark.
A family dog woke the Cedar Run Road home’s residents and alerted them to the matter, Clark said, spurring one of them to call 911.
No injuries were reported.
The flames proved easy to subdue, according to Long Lake Fire Chief Andrew Down, who described the fire as “little.” Follow-up investigations saw the use of a Michigan State Police accelerant dog, Clark noted.
The home bore minor damage, but the family was able to return to their beds without evacuating, according to Long Lake Fire Chief Andrew Down.
A stream of officers and officials, including a Michigan State Police fire investigator, continued their work on-scene Tuesday afternoon.
Down declined to share any other specifics, including any sort of kindling eaten up by the blaze or whether foul play is suspected. He also declined to discuss whether an accelerant is suspected.
“It’s kind of an odd situation,” Down said Tuesday. “As of right now, we’re leaving it as ‘The investigation is still open.’”
