TRAVERSE CITY — Last September, the body of 42-year-old Elaine Grace Silva was found washed ashore on Old Mission Peninsula.
Previous reporting said local residents found her on a beach along West Grand Traverse Bay in northern Peninsula Township.
On September 17, 2021, a report was sent to Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker School of Medicine for an autopsy report. According to results from the finalized autopsy report, Silva did not test positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death.
The official cause of death according to the autopsy report is drowning. The report also states that the manner of death is indeterminate.
