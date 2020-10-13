GRAWN — Investigators aren’t pursuing any suspects in the death of a man found near Chums Corner.
The discovery, made around 11:30 a.m. Monday, ended with recovery of the body of 55-year-old David Lee Rocker, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis said Tuesday.
Giddis said investigators don’t suspect foul play, and the scene, a grassy field, offered no indications of suicide. They don’t anticipate at this point that anyone had a hand in the death, but aren’t ruling out the possibility.
“Honestly, we keep an open mind,” Giddis said. “When we start assuming and jumping to conclusions, that’s when we start getting into trouble as investigators.”
Autopsy results should make things clearer, he added. For now, the scene offers investigators no “obvious” cause of death.
Rocker was found in a field near a Family Fare gas station. Sheriff’s Department personnel notified the Grawn man’s family. Giddis couldn’t speak to any medical conditions Rocker might’ve had.
“Unless the medical examiner’s office comes back and says that X-Y-Z happened to him and that’s not normal or natural … it’s just more than likely he just died,” Giddis said.
An autopsy was underway in Kalamazoo Tuesday, and the investigation is ongoing.
