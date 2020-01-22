TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-one cats and a rabbit have been rescued from an “extremely unsanitary” Traverse City apartment.
“They’re in various stages of malnutrition, (have) parasites, fleas, a lot of issues that way,” said Grand Traverse County Animal Control supervisor Jaime Croel.
A warrant to recover the animals was granted after management of the Garfield Township complex noticed an overwhelming smell during a renovation project, Croel said. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted with the case Tuesday, according to Lt. Chris Oosse, overseeing entry to the unit and providing support.
Croel said the home was extremely unsanitary and that investigators were met by an “overwhelming odor, lots of animal excrement around, trash and bugs.”
The apartment’s two residents, a 21-year-old Traverse City woman and 25-year-old Traverse City man, weren’t home during the seizure and have not been arrested, Oosse said.
The ongoing investigation could yield charges.
Croel said the animals were seen by a vet Wednesday and have good prognoses.
“They actually are friendly, and so they should all make it to adoption,” she said. “We just don’t have a timeline for that.”
For now, the case awaits review by Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
Anyone looking to help can donate funds or food to Cherryland Humane Society, which will be housing and caring for the animals as the case moves forward.
