TRAVERSE CITY — Hanna and Erik Anderson, married five years, wistfully recalled how together they decided on a detailed plan for the birth of their second child.
The mood would be calm, the lights would be dim and their baby would ease into the world, making the two of them and Arlo, their 2-year-old toddler, a happy family of four.
“We wanted a low intervention experience and had decided not to get to the hospital too early,” Hanna Anderson, 35, explained, a note of wry humor in her voice. “That’s not exactly what happened.”
On July 7, the day before their baby’s due date, Hanna and Arlo rode bikes with their across-the-street neighbor, then Hanna went to a pre-scheduled afternoon appointment at Grand Traverse Women’s Clinic, where she learned Munson Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit was full.
Later that same day, Hanna, a hospice nurse, said she thought she might be in labor but wasn’t sure. Erik, 37, who works for Short’s Brewing Co., planned to mow the lawn but played with their son instead so Hanna could rest.
“Arlo was born 10 days after his due date,” Hanna said, “So between that and hearing about the hospital being full, I said I was fine with staying home for a while and sticking to our plan.”
The couple lives near Central High School, about 2.5 miles from Munson Medical Center.
Their birth plan did not include making a frantic drive toward the hospital through Cherry Festival parade traffic, or an encounter with a plumber’s van blocking a crucial intersection, its driver focused on ashing his cigarette and headbanging to the radio, and not on letting the Andersons merge their Subaru Outback onto Front Street.
But after Hanna went into active labor and called a friend to stay with Arlo, that’s what happened.
Several blocks away, decorated floats were headed for the staging area of the Cherry Festival’s Community Royale Parade, set to begin in less than an hour.
“We drove by Bryant Park, passed the Blue Goat and I looked ahead and just thought, oh no,” Erik said. “Front Street was totally blocked with cars. And that van was not letting us in.”
“That was a little stressful,” Hanna agreed.
Another driver let them in and when they’d made it far enough along for the Holiday Inn to be in their rearview mirror, Hanna grabbed her phone and, between contractions, video-called Traverse City midwife Araya Montero.
“We’re right in front of Cherry Fest,” Hanna told Montero. “And there isn’t anywhere to pull over.”
Erik kept driving, but the hospital was still more than half a mile away.
When they passed the volleyball courts, Hanna said she felt the urge to push and tried to fight it.
Montero’s voice was strong and encouraging, Hanna said, and her words — “Your body was made to do this, you’re going to be fine” — were just what Hanna needed to hear.
The two women knew and trusted one another. Hanna is close friends with Montero’s wife, Amy Maki, and when Arlo was born, Montero attended his homebirth, which, unlike the couple’s emergency drive to Munson, had gone according to plan, Hanna said.
The Andersons said they chose to have their second baby at the hospital after learning their health insurance didn’t cover home births.
With the Hall Street intersection just up ahead, Erik said he reached back and put his hand on Hanna’s arm, and told her he thought they were almost home-free.
He remembers hearing Hanna breathing through her contractions and noticing how the traffic was starting to clear.
“I knew once I got past the light I could gun it,” Erik said. “But then there was that same van with the same headbanging guy. He was in front of us. Again.”
By now it was obvious the birth plan they’d made together was toast.
The baby’s head was crowning and their car’s back seat had become a de facto mobile maternity ward, complete with a new infant car seat, properly buckled in but also now right in Hanna’s way.
“Her head is out!” Hanna called, as Erik pulled into the parking lot of the hospital, flung open his car door and ran to get help. Alone in the car, Hanna concentrated on the FaceTime call, and Montero’s words, which she said sounded more like a cheer than an instruction:
“Open your hands and CATCH. THAT. BABE!”
Which, Hanna said, was exactly what she did.
“The baby is out!” a passerby called, as Erik ran back to the car, followed by a nurse and later, someone with a wheelchair.
Erik said he looked into the backseat of the Subaru. Hanna was holding their baby and smiling.
Elsie Louise Anderson, 7 lbs. 3 oz., was born July 7 at 6:08 p.m.
Across town, music blared from parade floats making their way to Front Street from F&M Park. In the Subaru, Elsie let out a healthy wail.
A nurse checked Elsie over, but not before rubbing her down with a towel from the car.
“But we have a dog,” Hanna remembers thinking.
On Monday, Elsie had her first checkup, a week after she and Hanna stayed overnight in the hospital, where the staff found mother and baby a room, then doted on them.
Erik is on a six-week leave, and Arlo, the couple’s 2-year-old son, is getting to know his little sister. Hanna’s mom, Jill Taylor, of Ann Arbor, visited for about a week.
As far as anyone knows, there have been no further sightings of the heavy metal plumber.
The bicycle-riding neighbor, Tom Webb, 82, said he has already met Elsie.
“She’s a beautiful baby,” Webb said. “When you think of good people, think of the Andersons. They really are top-notch.”
