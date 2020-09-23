TRAVERSE CITY — Cass Road businesses are a fathom closer to basic flooding solutions — and special assessment property owners nearer to getting the bill — now that fixes in the works since 2015 have gone out to bid.
Only two of the three projects initially proposed for the Cass Road drain district are in the works, with the pricier installation of a storm drain and several micro-drains left off the bid request.
“That division is not going to go at this time,” said Drain Commissioner Steve Largent. “Of the three, that was the one county commissioners were questioning. We have to look over all the engineering.”
Grand Traverse County Commissioners — most notably Ron Clous — have repeatedly questioned Largent and his predecessor, Kevin McElyea, over the years about engineering costs for the project.
Commissioners asked county staff to research the method of eliminating the post, an elected position, in 2019.
They backed off that idea, though most commissioners never warmed to any plan which included extensive reconstruction of Cass Road, and its attendant high price tag.
Replacing culverts, installing riprap, constructing berms and other restoration work will still incur costs, Largent said, and are likely to be higher than original estimates.
“Engineers’ estimates mean nothing right now because of how busy contractors are,” he said. “Once we know what our prices are, we’ll assign a cost to each property owner.”
The Cass Road drain itself is an inlet, an outlet, a large metal grate and a retention pond on the west side of the road behind a series of commercial buildings.
The drain is supposed to handle storm water runoff so it doesn’t flood businesses and homes, swamp parking lots or foul natural waterways with sediment and pollutants.
The Cass Road Drain district is a series of natural creeks, ditches, pipes and culverts intertwined above and underground in Garfield Township between the Boardman River, Miller Creek, South Airport and McRae Hill roads.
When the drain doesn’t function properly, as determined by the elected drain commissioner, property owners within the drain district could be responsible for paying the repair and restoration costs.
Cass Road south of South Airport Road has been subject to periodic flooding over the years, though not everyone agrees what should be done about it.
“Right now, the Miller Creek railroad crossing is a disaster,” Largent said. “By getting these first two divisions done, we’re going to reduce the amount of flooding going on. This will not eliminate all of the flooding, but it will help that greatly.”
Clous said he thought some of the planned fixes — such as the installation of a box culvert — were better for fish than they were for taxpayers.
Clous seasonally inspects the Cass Road drain, using a long rake he keeps nearby to clear out debris when necessary. An acquaintance who works nearby, someone Clous said preferred to remain anonymous, helps with the job.
“I’ve been out there a couple times this summer, looked at that culvert and yes its filled up the tube, but its not ever gone over the road,” Clous said. “I’m not sure it needs to go but I’m sure it will go. Because that’s what the DEQ wants.”
Largent consulted with staff at the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (now called the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy) when making the plan for Cass Road drain. More than $45,000 in pre-paid engineering design support from Garfield Township, $300,000 in state railroad funding and $200,000 from the Grand Traverse Band’s natural resources funding will help with costs, Largent said.
Division one of the project will be excavation and construction of a berm and an overflow channel intended to stop Miller Creek flood waters from flowing north behind the commercial buildings on the west side of Cass Road, Largent said. The water will instead be directed onto a 9.75-acre $55,000 parcel of vacant property purchased in 2019 for just that purpose.
Division two is the replacement of the railroad crossing of Miller Creek to provide unimpeded flow of the creek waters, Largent said.
Sealed bids will be received and opened Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Garfield Township offices on Veterans Drive.
Largent said he will work with engineers to set assessments on individual property owners within the drain district. A Day of Review is scheduled for Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. also at Garfield Township offices. No appointment is necessary and more information is available by calling 2316-42-8988.
“That day of review is for property owners to be able to come in and give their case as to why they don’t think they should be assessed the amount they’re being assessed,” Largent said. “But the bottom line is, the assessment has to add up to 100 percent. So if someone’s assessment goes down, someone else’s will go up.”
