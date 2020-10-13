TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of throwing rocks and inciting a fistfight at a Black Lives Matter rally in June returns to court next month.
Aari Rebane, a 27-year-old Suttons Bay resident, was charged with assault and battery; carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and an explosives charge after the June 6 incident, court records show. He was issued a $50,000 personal recognizance bond on June 7.
Rebane’s case was adjourned June 17 so he could attend in-patient mental health treatment, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said previously.
The incident that spurred the case came as the June rally wound down, the Record-Eagle previously reported. Several attendees told Traverse City Police they saw a man lob rocks at a passing pickup truck as it drove past flying a Trump flag.
A case report obtained with the Freedom of Information Act details a police interview in which Rebane confessed to throwing the rocks, also sharing with investigators his intent to do so if the pickup truck, one he recognized, made an appearance during the rally.
TCPD investigators said Rebane didn’t know the truck’s driver, or the man in the passenger seat, whose hand was sliced by one of the thrown rocks.
The truck screeched to a halt in the middle of US 31 in response to the attack, and that passenger got out to be approached by Rebane, investigators said previously.
The pair traded punches before fellow protesters started pulling Rebane away.
Moeggenberg previously said she added the explosives charge after investigators found a rag and bottle of 70-percent isopropyl alcohol in Rebane’s backpack. It was accompanied by several rocks, a first aid kit, goggles and a crowbar, according to a release.
Investigators don’t believe the alcohol was related to the first-aid kit — rather, they suspect it was brought along as a potential weapon. The crowbar spurred his dangerous weapon charge.
Rebane has no prior record in Grand Traverse or Leelanau counties, 86th District Court listings show.
A preliminary exam previously set for late September was rescheduled to Nov. 9, and will be the next time Rebane appears in court.
Moeggenberg did not return a call for comment on the case Tuesday.
