TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of killing a woman, wrapping her in plastic and dumping her in a Leelanau County ravine moved closer to trial.
The case against 50-year-old Frank Supal, charged with open murder, tampering with evidence and lying to an officer investigating a violent crime, was bound over to 13th Circuit Court on Tuesday. He’s charged as a third-time habitual offender, which could yield a life sentence.
His prior offenses include a conviction in 2008 for domestic violence and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly charge in a deal that dismissed a count of assault and battery. He was again convicted of domestic violence in 2019.
The move came after Supal and his attorney, Shawn Worden, opted to waive a preliminary exam in 86th District Court set for Tuesday, a hearing that could’ve offered the case’s first testimony.
A passerby discovered Wanda Mae Lyons’ body on Dec. 11 after spotting drag marks along Kasson Center Road in Leelanau County, Sheriff Mike Borkovich previously told the Record-Eagle. It’s near property owned by Supal and his father, according to court records.
Curious, the man followed the tracks through a wooded stretch up to the edge of a steep ravine.
Lyons’ nude body, wrapped in black plastic and covered in leaves, rested at the bottom. She’d been bludgeoned, stabbed and strangled, according to a pathologist’s report, and suffered neck fractures.
Lyons’ husband reported her missing hours after the gruesome discovery, Traverse City Police Department investigators previously said. He’d stepped out after an evening spat, and upon returning the next day found his wife gone and their extended-stay room at Traverse City’s Terrace Beach Motel bloodied.
Supal stayed on and off in a nearby room, Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg previously told the Record-Eagle, and the three were the motel’s only residents. Lyons, previously from Chicago, and her husband had been staying at Terrace Beach for two to three months, and knew Supal in passing.
Supal was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 12 and arraigned the next day before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney. Cooney denied Supal bond, remanding him to a cell in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The next action in Supal’s case, a pretrial conference, has yet to be scheduled.
