KALKASKA — A new registered carpenter apprenticeship program will help Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region meet the increasing demand for skilled workers.
Habitat partnered with Northwest Michigan Works! on the new apprenticeship program. The program is a registered apprenticeship through the United States Department of Labor.
The program, which began with a formal signing ceremony in Kalkaska on Aug. 11, is the first carpenter apprenticeship for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Area.
“Habitat for Humanity is thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Northwest Michigan Works! on this entry level carpentry apprenticeship,” Angela Clem-Skeans, Director of Operations for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, said in a release. “Skilled construction workers are in high demand in our region and through this program apprentices will be provided on-the-job training with related education, preparing them to advance their career in the construction trades.”
Northwest Michigan Works! is a registered apprenticeship intermediary and sponsor by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The carpenter apprenticeship program will provide a minimum of a year if on-the-job learning paired with 148 hours of technical instruction, according to the release. The coursework is offered through several educational providers in the area, including Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education Services, Certified Training Institute (Michigan Builders Pre-Licensing Division) and Habitat for Humanity.
More information on Northwest Michigan Works! registered apprenticeships is available at https://www.nwmiworks.org/additional/.
