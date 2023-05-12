TRAVERSE CITY — Local attorney William Dane Carey, 34, pleaded guilty to two of the five charges against him.
During what was supposed to be his preliminary examination hearing on Friday afternoon, Carey and his lawyer, Shawn Worden, appeared in front of Judge Robert Cooney at the 86th District Court in Traverse City and accepted a plea deal offered by the prosecutor's office.
Carey said during his court appearance that he pleads guilty to his fourth count, possession of methamphetamine, a 10-year felony, and his fifth count, using a computer to commit a crime, a felony with a maximum penalty of between four to 10 years in prison.
The charges follow a Traverse Narcotics Team raid of Carey's Sixth Street home in November.
During Friday's plea hearing, Worden ask Carey if it was true that law enforcement found plastic packaging in his study that day with the residue of methamphetamine on it. He said "yes."
"Did you in fact use the substance in the packaging and place the packaging in the trash?" Worden asked.
Carey said he did.
"Prior to that time is it true that you went online to access the "dark web," to illegally purchase Adderall pills?" Worden asked Carey.
He confirmed that he had.
That day of the TNT raid in November, Detective Lieutenant Misty Long-Birgy said her team found a package addressed to Carey that contained 335 pills. They ended up testing positive for methamphetamine, according to the Michigan State Police.
If Carey is able to complete a successful year of probation in Cooney's drug court, both of those charges would become misdemeanors, according to Worden.
At that point, the new charges on his record would become possession of an analogue, which is a misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail, and use of a computer to commit a misdemeanor, which also has a maximum of one year in jail.
According to Michigan state statutes, an analogue is a drug that is similar to an illegal narcotic, but can be obtained using a valid prescription. In Carey's case, the substance in question were illegal Adderall pills.
For the first three counts that he was originally arraigned for in March — delivery and/or manufacture of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, and using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony — he plead not guilty.
Carey will find out if he is accepted into Cooney's drug court program on Monday morning.
Cooney said that the drug court program would consist of Carey serving one year of probation through the 13th Circuit Court and submitting to substance testing. After that first year, Cooney said Carey could also be subjected to an additional two years of probation through the 86th District Court.
If he is not accepted to the program, assistant prosecuting attorney Devin Roberts said he will have the option to rescind his plea agreement and go through a trial process.
Carey's sentencing is scheduled to take place on June 20 at 10 a.m. at the 13th Circuit Court.
