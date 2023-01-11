TRAVERSE CITY — A driver hit the side of a grocery store in Traverse City, breaking a natural gas line and prompting the store's evacuation.
City police, firefighters and Mobile Medical Response answered a call that a vehicle had struck Oryana Community Cooperative at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, fire Chief Jim Tuller said. They got the driver of the car, who was uninjured, to safety and shut off a gas line supplying the building. Responders also asked DTE Energy to check.
"We evacuated the building, we checked with our meters for the presence of natural gas in the building and found none," he said. "However, the gas company will make the final determination."
First responders had part of Tenth Street blocked between Lake Street and Lake Avenue at around 4 p.m. that day. The car, a silver Subaru station wagon, sat in the grass near the building with some damage to the front corners. Behind it, part of a concrete block wall protruding from the building was damaged, and near that was a pipe running from a gas meter into the building.
The driver, who declined to give her name, said she was turning at the corner of Lake and Tenth streets when the car sped up.
Steve Nance, Oryana Community Cooperative's general manager, said his office is just above where the car struck. He heard a "substantial noise" and came down to find the driver had struck a tree and the building, parting the gas line.
After making sure the driver was alright, Nance smelled the leak and tried unsuccessfully to shut off the gas, he said. The store was busy at the time and had to be evacuated.
"It's just one of those freak occurrences," he said, adding he hoped the driver was OK.
Both Nance and Tuller said the damage to the building was minor — a heating, air conditioning and ventilation technician who works with the company happened to be there at the time and planned to bring back some parts, Nance said.
City police on scene directed questions to Lt. Matt Richmond, who responded via text that DTE Energy cleared the leak as of 6 p.m. Police didn't ticket the driver, an 80-year-old Traverse City woman.
