TRAVERSE CITY — A two-car crash resulted in a flipped car on East Front Street during the Monday morning commute.
The crash occurred at 7:35 a.m. near the Milliken Road intersection, according to the Traverse City Police Department.
A 17-year-old woman driving a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder clipped another car that was turning left, a 2009 four-door Infiniti driven by a 28-year-old Traverse City woman, Lt. Matt Richmond said. The Pathfinder rolled onto its side, Richmond reported, and the 17-year-old driver was taken to Munson Medical Center for evaluation with no serious injuries reported.
She was cited on suspicion of failing to yield to oncoming traffic, Richmond said.
The incident is still under investigation.
