TRAVERSE CITY — A car crash on U.S. 131 near Vans Lane in Fife Lake Township resulted in the death of a 75-year-old Fife Lake woman.
According to law enforcement officials from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, the woman was driving north on U.S. 131 on Aug. 27 when her car crossed the center line, striking an oncoming semi truck and trailer.
The semi truck was driven by a McBain man, 66, who was uninjured, reports said.
Lieutenant Brandon Brinks said their office does not know why the driver crossed the center line.
The semi truck was not drivable after the crash, police reports showed, but the trailer was picked up by another truck from the same company.
The case is still open as deputies investigate the cause of the crash.
