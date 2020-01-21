TRAVERSE CITY — There’s never a shortage of big-ticket infrastructure projects to tackle in Traverse City.
Planning commissioners on Wednesday will take a look at a five-year plan laying out future and proposed improvements, city Planner Russ Soyring said. They vary widely and include the everyday, like pavement preservation work set for 2020, and more major changes to the landscape, like a long-sought civic square.
Known as the Capital Improvement Program plan, it’s a lengthy list the city updates every year as projects are finished or reprioritized, as previously reported.
Soyring said Randolph Street between Division and Oak streets is set to be rebuilt in 2020, along with some repaving work on five other roads, including a long stretch of Maple Street.
“It looks like we’re fairly limited with our money now because we’ve been spending so much on sidewalk improvements,” he said.
Soyring said other city department heads will be there to talk about proposed work as well, including city Engineer Tim Lodge. He’ll talk about a handful of bridge projects, how they’re scheduled and how traffic will be detoured when the bridges are closed.
City Public Utilities Director Art Krueger will tell planning commissioners about storm water projects as well, Soyring said. Department of Public Services Director Frank Dituri will talk about FishPass, a proposed selective fish passageway set to replace the Union Street Dam.
Other highlights include a streetscaping project pitched for East Front Street, a traffic circle possibly slated for the Parsons and Airport Access roads intersection and a new bathhouse and smaller parking lot for West End Beach, documents show.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said she and other commissioners have just started looking over the plan. She wants to find out more about road improvements, the West End Beach bathhouse and what’s next for a natural features inventory of the city.
Koebert is also looking forward to some of the planned-for projects, she said.
“I think there’s a lot in the works that’s exciting, I’m happy about the sidewalks and street improvements, and I’m looking forward to the Boardman Lake Trail being finished finally,” she said.
Planning commissioners will hear public comments on the capital improvement program plan on Feb. 4, city Planning Assistant Leslie Bilbey said. From there they’ll make a recommendation on it and send it to city commissioners for future consideration.
