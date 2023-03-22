BELLAIRE — A freelance videographer had three assistant attorneys general paging through legal books Tuesday as he argued against a protective order barring the public from viewing evidence in the state’s case against four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.
“What transpires in the courtroom is public property,” said Eric Vandussen, telling a 13th Circuit Court Judge how, during a break in an August preliminary hearing, he took photos of exhibits displayed in court by state prosecutors, who were now asking for them to be sealed.
“Here’s another one,” Vandussen said, holding up a color copy of a photo exhibit, widely published in media accounts and purporting to show Adam Fox at an Antrim County boat launch.
In the photo, Fox is appearing to use a rolled-up hat as a telescope to surveil Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s summer home.
Fox is serving a 16-year prison term following a conviction in federal court on conspiracy and weapons charges related to the plot.
Antrim County defendants Eric Molitor, Shawn Fix, Michael Null and William Null each face one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
They have pleaded not guilty or stood mute at their arraignments and are scheduled to stand trial Aug. 21.
Judge Charles Hamlyn on Tuesday ruled Vandussen, who is not an attorney and represented himself in court, had standing to intervene in the case.
Hamlyn also ruled that a blanket protective order was excessive and a limited protective order was more logical.
“It will not include things that are already in the public domain,” Hamlyn said. “If it has been made public, it is then public.
“The phrase that we always used in a trial . . . you can’t un-ring the bell. That information is out there.”
Hamlyn, prior to his election to the bench in November, had been for many years an assistant prosecutor with Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office, who frequently tried drug and elder abuse criminal cases.
Following the hearing, Vandussen said he was pleased with the judge’s decision.
“It’s rare that the media is permitted to intervene in a case on First Amendment grounds,” Vandussen said. “I think Judge Hamlyn made the right call when he determined it was necessary to issue a narrowly tailored protective order.”
Lead prosecutor William Rollstin previously had directed a reporter’s questions to the AG’s press office; he argued in court Tuesday the state needed the broad protective order primarily to keep the jury pool from being tainted — an assertion several defense attorneys appeared to view as problematic.
“It’s ironic that the people want to have the process not tainted, yet at the same time they’re trying the case in the media, blackballing and putting the stigma on these defendants, labeling them as Wolverine Watchmen,” said William Barnett, a Cadillac-based attorney who represents Eric Molitor.
“None of them are Wolverine Watchmen,” Barnett said. “That was brought out by the FBI agent.”
FBI Agent Henrik Impola, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, previously testified as a state witness that none of the Antrim County defendants were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, described as an anti-government militia group based in Michigan.
The defense took issue with a press release issued Dec. 22, 2022, by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, under the headline, “Wolverine Watchmen Bound Over in Antrim County.” A second press release announced the cases had been consolidated for a single trial, and linked to the Dec. 22 release.
Some defense attorneys suggested the judge could order the AG’s office to stop issuing press releases related to the case, an action Hamlyn said he would not take.
Rollstin defended the ability of the AG’s office to communicate with the public through its press office, and suggested context had been provided in the body of the email.
“It’s like a contract,” Rollstin said, of the press release. “We don’t just read the first sentence of the contract, we read the entire document.”
The next court action will likely be defense arguments on another state motion — whether prosecutors can use the witness statements of as many as 21 people listed in court documents as unindicted co-conspirators.
Defense attorneys have a new deadline to file on that issue after Hamlyn said a timeline error previously prevented them from doing so.
Any future plea agreements must be filed with the court no later than July, when a final conference will take place sometime prior jury selection, Hamlyn said.
