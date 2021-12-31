TRAVERSE CITY — In an institution as vast as Munson Medical Center, seemingly small tasks can have a huge impact.
Take the simple act of escorting patients around the hospital, like walking a discharged patient to the front entrance. Teresa Stachnik, who manages volunteers at the hospital, said without people pitching in, discharging patients requires pulling clinical staff off the floor.
It’s just one example of how people who help out at the hospital pitch in with various tasks that don’t require certification or licensure, Stachnik said. Their contributions add up in ways that make a big difference and defy dollars-and-cents measurement.
“They’re crucial to how we take care of each other and patients coming in,” she said. “They are extra hands, they are trained, they are compassionate. They relieve the staff so that the staff can do the clinical pieces of what they need to do.”
Betty Plough is one of them, and she’s no stranger to the place. When she’s not volunteering at the emergency room once a week, she’s a transcriptionist in the lab, having previously worked at the switchboard, transcription for radiology and the same task in medical records.
At the ER, Plough takes patients to their rooms and gets them in their beds, fills the blanket warmers, makes ice packs and basically does anything the staff asks, she said. In the lobby, she offers people blankets, and gives kids toys to help take their minds off the reason for their visit.
“I enjoy working in a hospital atmosphere, and that sounded like a place where there’d be a lot of stuff going on,” she said.
It’s not the first time Plough has volunteered for Munson, she said. She’s been at it for several years, having started at Munson Manor, the hospitality house that provides lodging to the family of patients. That work involves answering the phone and checking guests in or out.
Nor is Plough a stranger to the neighborhood. Prior to working for Munson, she worked for the State of Michigan, including at the Traverse City State Hospital for 13 years before it closed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to big changes at the hospital, including in how Plough interacts with people in the ER, she said.
The waiting room is often full, and people get angry as they wait to be seen.
“You have to kind of go explain to them why they’re not moving and why they’re just sitting there,” she said. “It’s not because they don’t want to help them, it’s because there’s no place to put them, there’s no place to take them.”
That includes explaining the ER’s basic setup: patients get seen in order of their acuity, not first-come, first-served, Plough said.
Patient privacy laws keep them from getting into specifics about why someone is called back before someone else.
The pandemic has depleted the ranks of volunteers at Munson Medical Center, Stachnik said. Before COVID, there were about 350 volunteers.
She has been bringing them back little by little, but some opted not to return while others didn’t want to jump through the hoops required or, in some cases, couldn’t.
Even before the pandemic, volunteers needed a TB test, flu shot and background check. Now they need that plus proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
“The only volunteers we have back currently are the ones that are essential to clinical staff,” she said. “That means the emergency department, the ambassadors at front, cancer center volunteers and Munson Manor.”
Stachnik said she’s working to bring back patient escorts who can discharge patients for at least one shift to relieve the clinical staff currently filling in. But she’s still not recruiting new volunteers, and it’s not likely the hospital’s volunteer picture and processes will ever return to “normal.”
Still, Plough said she finds the experience “very, very worthwhile,” and would recommend it to anyone. She’s looking forward to having more opportunities to volunteer when she retires after turning 80 in about a year and a half. Until then, she’s glad to be pitching in at the ER.
“You’re helping people,” she said. “I can’t think of a better place to go to volunteer to help people than a hospital.”
