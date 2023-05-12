TRAVERSE CITY — A local task force on school safety will continue public input sessions next week.
Everyone, from all cross-sections of the community, is encouraged to participate — especially because the solutions to school-based violence extend beyond school walls, however well-secured.
They begin “upstream,” in the families, neighborhoods and groups these students swim in, said Jay Berger, co-founder of the group, Safer Kids, Safer Schools.
That conclusion — that you can’t simply “fortify your way to safety” — was one of the task force’s key findings after meeting seven times between October and January. They compiled those findings in a draft report in March, Berger said.
Now, with the aid of a $15,000 grant from Rotary Charities in Traverse City, they want to build on that report, figuring out what the community’s priorities are and, if there’s enough support, initiating a plan to uncover solutions and implement them.
In part, they’ll be asking the community if “they want this to turn into some kind of movement,” Berger said.
“It’s really going to be up to the community to say, ‘We feel strongly about this, and we want to stay engaged and there’s enough critical mass to do that,’” Berger said. “Or it’s going to end up being a report that might not get a lot of traction.”
The group held an initial set of public sessions in April. The next round will occur over the span of the next week and a half.
Two sessions will occur from 6 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday and Thursday at the Traverse City Central High School cafeteria.
Another will take place at the same time the following Monday, May 22, via Zoom. A link can be obtained by RSVPing at sksstc2022@gmail.com. Those who want to attend the in-person sessions are encouraged to RSVP, as well.
The sessions will begin with a summary of the task force’s draft report, followed by some full-group engagement. Then, the attendees will split up into small groups of about six for some focused exercises.
One topic that is out of the task force’s purview, by design, is firearm regulations and Second Amendment rights. That’s not to say those issues aren’t an important part of the school safety conversation, but it’s not the area in which this group can be the most effective, Berger said.
And, while the task force has stated that solutions will require participation from the whole community, some groups have been harder to engage than others, he said.
The original task force, made up of 31 people, included school principals, administrators, parents, counselors, and representatives from law enforcement, nonprofits, businesses and the health sector. It also included three high school students. A handful of students attended the public engagement sessions last month, as well.
Student participation has been invaluable, Berger said. But, he also encouraged baby boomers to step up and take more of a leading role.
And, of the high school-aged students who attended, none were young men.
Berger said it’s not hard to pinpoint why: stigma. Young men are lacking in connection and in need of mental health support, but are afraid of looking weak by reaching out, he said.
“We’ve got to figure out why they’re isolated, why they’re disconnected, why they’re upset,” Berger said. “And we’ve got to figure out how to get them engaged and connected.”
That’s “a big deal,” not least of which because 95 percent of school shooters are young men, Berger said.
“Look at your best friend, or look at your younger sibling,” he said. “Do you want to be going to their funeral? Or do you want to be at the table trying to figure out how to fix this?”
“Because it’s like cancer,” he continued. “We’re getting to the point where everyone’s been touched by this, whether it’s Michigan State, or Oxford, or wherever it happens to be.”
Little Fleet will host a fundraiser for Safer Kids, Safer Schools from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. There is a $5 cover charge and the event will feature three bands: Metal Bubble Trio, Fake Baseball and Jonathan Timm Band.
