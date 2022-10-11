FRANKFORT — Professional canoe racer Nick Walton, 49, of Michigan, died Saturday while competing in a race from Point Betsie to Peterson Beach on Lake Michigan, according to a statement from the Michigan Canoe Racing Association.
At approximately 2:10 p.m., the City of Frankfort Fire and Rescue team responded to an all-county call from the Benzie County dispatcher for a water rescue on Lake Michigan at the Inspiration Point Downwind Race.
Shortly after they arrived, a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard airlifted Walton out of the water near Beach Road in the Crystal Downs area. He was taken to Munson Medical Center. When he arrived at the hospital, emergency responders said they could find no pulse.
MCRA officials said Saturday’s race was not affiliated with or sponsored by their organization, but posted a statement made by one of Walton’s fellow competitors from Saturday.
Conditions were challenging, according to the statement.
“Our friend Nick Walton died today doing what he was known for — not quitting. We were competing in a downwind race from Point Betsie to Peterson Beach on Lake Michigan. The air temps were in the low 50s and the water was probably even colder. The waves were big and the wind was strong. Nick and many others fell off of their boats multiple times just trying to get out through the surf. Nick wouldn’t quit remounting and managed to make it a couple miles down the shore, but he was in the water as much or more than he was paddling,” the statement provided by MCRA said.
“The race organizers could see him with binoculars and he just kept getting back on on trying again. The Coast Guard was called when they saw him no longer mounting his boat. They picked him up by helicopter and he was taken to the hospital immediately. We learned he had no pulse when he arrived, but they were still trying to warm him. Nick died fighting today, and I believe he wouldn’t have had it any other way. Many feel blessed to have called him a canoe partner and a friend. He will be missed deeply in our paddling community.”
Walton first started professionally competing in canoe races at age 31, according to Texas Water Safari, a race he finished three times and won twice, in 2018 and 2021.
He also competed in the AuSable Canoe Marathon 17 times over the course of his career, the same statement said.
Walton previously worked for Michigan State University in their Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Department, where he previously said that he grew up as a Spartan in the area.
The City of Frankfort Fire & Rescue was assisted by Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Police Department, Benzie County EMS, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.
