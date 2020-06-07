TRAVERSE CITY — Rules allowing recreational marijuana businesses in Traverse City still aren’t done, and one city commissioner wants leaders to consider next moves.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary laid out five possible directions to take, ranging from do nothing and let the courts or petitioners decide, to going ahead with rules 18 months in the making. He’ll lay them out at a Monday study session, where commissioners won’t vote but could reach a consensus on what to do next.
McGillivary said he favors a slower approach that would let a few recreational retailers open soon.
“My point is I simply just want to give some alternatives to the options between do nothing and go full-speed ahead, and I want to talk about it and see if there’s any interest,” he said. “And whatever the majority of the commissioners want to do, I’m OK with that.”
Then there’s the question of other business types, McGillivary said. One alternative would be to allow recreational marijuana growers, testers transporters and other types, but not retail. He has heard from business owners who say they’re hamstrung by the ability to work with medical marijuana but not recreational — George Powell of testing lab Cambium Analytica repeatedly argued a similar point at public meetings.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said it’s time to go ahead with draft rules for recreational marijuana businesses — all of them. Picking a handful of applicants for recreational retail, or choosing some business types over others, could set up the city for a lawsuit.
“I just don’t see how that’s fair,” she said. “I’m also not an attorney, but I think that might open us up to some liability in terms of how we’re picking.”
It’s time to take action, Minervini said. A majority of Traverse City voters favored recreational marijuana at the polls in November 2018 and waiting for state regulators to finalize rules, or for courts to decide on lawsuits over them, isn’t an option anymore.
McGillivary said he has grown tired of the numerous threats of litigation from marijuana business attorneys — several attorneys and business owners in recent months argued in public comments that the city could end up in court if it chooses one regulatory path or another.
Meanwhile, a medical marijuana retail license applicant who fell short in the city’s license lottery wants its shot — and its day in court.
Green Leaf LLC was next in line should one of the 13 license lottery winners fail to open on time, according to a civil complaint. The company argues the city violated its own ordinance by giving too much time to those applicants to finish construction, and should have given Green Leaf a provisional permit after one of those applicants failed to give the city clerk’s office a status update.
The city then took away Green Leaf’s chance when commissioners agreed on April 20 to amend city ordinances and not give out any more provisional licenses after May 6, according to the complaint — commissioners added a Dec. 31 sunset, as previously reported.
The business wants 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power to order the city to issue it a provisional license and issue an injunction excluding it from the ordinance amendment, according to the complaint.
Kevin Blair, an attorney for the business, declined to comment, as did city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht.
McGillivary said he saw the complaint and questioned some of the claims in it. He defended the city’s actions as “reasonable and practical.”
“But we’re talking about the courts, and being practical in the courts rarely seems to make a difference,” he said.
