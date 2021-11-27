CENTRAL LAKE — Authorities are working to identify someone who died in a camper that burned in northern Antrim County.
The Antrim County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 6:25 a.m. Saturday about a structure fire after someone called it in to Michigan State Police dispatch in Gaylord, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
It happened near Central Lake, according to MSP Sgt. Ashley Miller.
Few other details of the fire were known, and an autopsy will determine the identity of the deceased through dental records, according to the release. Names were being withheld until further information is available.
The Antrim County medical examiner, state Fire Marshal and a K-9 accelerant dog assisted in the investigation, according to the release. Central Lake, Banks and Bellaire Fire departments fought the blaze, and TAA EMS Bellaire assisted at the scene.
