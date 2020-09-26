TRAVERSE CITY — Dr. Jill Biden is set to visit Traverse City Tuesday.
Biden, wife of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, announced the latest stop on a tour of western Michigan as the November general election draws closer.
She appeared in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek for events earlier this month, according to a campaign press release.
It follows a Sept. 9 visit from Biden himself to the mitten state.
Vice President Mike Pence previously visited northern Michigan for a Aug. 28 rally at Cherry Capital Airport and incumbent President Donald Trump also paid the state a visit.
Michigan is expected to prove a battleground state — Donald Trump took the state by nearly 11,000 votes in 2016.
The release promises more information to come, and did not detail what Biden’s visit will entail.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.