TRAVERSE CITY — A community circle of caring is one link closer to complete.
The Munson Healthcare Foundation and Traverse City Area Public Schools on Tuesday were the latest recipients of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority's Buy Local, Give Local Fund.
Goodwill Inn/Street Outreach and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center earlier received donations from the fund to support families and individuals affected directly and indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monetary donations to the campaign, which swelled to $61,275, were used to make purchases of goods and services at nearly 120 downtown business. The purchases then were donated to the four organizations.
Desiree Worthington, president of the Munson Healthcare Foundation, said the gift certificates and items donated will go toward patients and families dealing with the coronavirus as well as healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
"We love that we are helping small businesses at the same time we are helping staff," Worthington said. "The community is wrapping its arms around patients, which is great at this time."
Worthington said one of the foundation's target groups included children born during the pandemic.
"We'll focus a lot of it on families who have had babies during COVID," she said. "It's a much scarier time. This is a way of showing families that the community is thinking about them and supporting them through their experiences."
When the Buy Local, Give Local Fund began, the DDA had a goal of raising $10,000. That goal was reached the first day.
In a release announcing the donations, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the donations "were used to support downtown businesses at a time when they need the boost." Derenzy said the campaign "truly was a win-win and gives hope for brighter days."
After making donations to the Munson Healthcare Foundation on Tuesday morning, the DDA delivered items such as art supplies, books and gift cards to the TCAPS Administration Building.
Items previously donated to Goodwill Inn and its Street Outreach Program included locally-produced hand sanitizer, shoes, socks, underwear, blankets, and cooking pots and pans.The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center received masks, art supplies, puzzles and gift cards.
Worthington said donations of goodies like popcorn and chocolate-covered cherries are the latest example of the Traverse City area getting behind those working at Munson Healthcare. She said employees have received many meals and other giveaways.
"Our staff during this time has had wonderful support from the community," Worthington said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.