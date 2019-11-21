TRAVERSE CITY — The on-again, off-again, Grand Traverse County Commission’s ethics committee loomed large when a resolution to keep PAC money out of county elections was sent for legal review.
Board chair Rob Hentschel previously said the resolution — “Avoid the Perception of Tax Fund Influence on Local Elections” — was inspired by a recent TraverseConnect announcement they’d be asking the county for money.
Hentschel’s concern was any perception in the minds of the public that TraverseConnect PAC money, donated to the election campaigns of local officials, be seen as influencing the votes on funding for the organization.
Current sitting commissioners did not receive any PAC campaign funding, said County Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
A review of county campaign finance files show candidates Carol Crawford and Marc McKellar each received $500 from TraverseConnect PAC; Dan Lathrop received $200 from the Wayne Schmidt Leadership Fund and $500 from the Grand Traverse County Republican Party.
“I favor the initiative,” LaPointe said Wednesday at the commission meeting, of TraverseConnect’s plan to increase economic development in the region.
“I think it’s a good idea, but I can’t in clear conscience support it. If they’re going to ask us for money, they’re going to have to agree they’re not going to participate in local elections.”
Hundley said the issue of PACs — political action committees that fund campaigns with money given anonymously by individual donors — and their role in local politics was a good example of why an ethics committee was needed.
“First, I wanted to say that I’m delighted that someone on the other side of the aisle has an interest in this and I do think the chairman has a valid concern,” Hundley said. “But I wrestle with a couple things on the wording. I’m not sure the policy is legal, given the current state of election law.”
Commissioner Betsy Coffia supported Hundley’s motion, which ultimately failed on a 4-2 vote, with Hentschel, Vice-Chair Ron Clous, and Commissioners Brad Jewett and Gordie LaPointe against.
After the vote, Coffia immediately moved to table the resolution, send it to civic counsel for legal review, and discuss it again at the next meeting. Hundley supported her motion and after some discussion it passed 4-2, with Hentschel and Clous against.
County Administrator Nate Alger informed the commission that the 2020 budget they’d unanimously passed earlier that morning, included a “placeholder” line item for “up to $24,999” for TraverseConnect.
A prior commission allocated $25,000 to the group in 2018. In December CEO Warren Call will be meeting with Garfield Township officials and last month he requested $50,000 from the City Commission to bring new business and “family sustaining careers” to the area.
At the commission’s direction, Alger said no funds would be dispersed to TraverseConnect before the commission’s next meeting Dec. 4. Deputy civil counsel, Kit Tholen, promised to review the resolution on or before that same date.
The need and purpose of an ethics committee has been debated since the current board took office in January.
Several issues, including a vote from former Commissioner Tom Mair to appoint his wife, Susan Odgers, to the library board, and what some say is the lack of a robust ethics policy requiring disclosure statements from elected officials and recusal guidelines, have been sticking points.
Current policy sets adequate standards and protects the county from liability, Tholen previously said, but could be stronger in crucial areas such as recusal.
In March, the board moved to form the ad-hoc committee — with Jewett, Clous and Coffia volunteering to develop ethics guidelines and bring the full board a recommendation.
That never happened.
Instead, a September 2-1 vote — Clous and Jewett against Coffia — dissolved the committee after months spent working with Tholen and county human resources personnel.
Then in October, Coffia argued the committee’s dissolution violated board rules and an opinion from Tholen spurred the board to revive the ethics ad-hoc committee and assigning members to review council’s ethics policy recommendations by Dec. 1 and bring the matter to the full board.
Local resident Bruce Moore, a regular attendee of both commission meetings and of ad hoc ethics committee meetings, spoke about the issue during the second public comment period.
“TraverseConnect needs to decide whether they want to be a contractor or a PAC,” Moore said. “That said, I’m disappointed in this resolution because it only addresses PACs. The situation with TraverseConnect is blatantly transparent. I am far more concerned with contributions which are opaque.”
The next regular meeting of the commission is Dec. 4 beginning at 8 a.m. in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
