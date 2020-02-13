TRAVERSE CITY — Rockets and satellites could be launched — or monitored — from a shuttered area prison if the site is selected for a multi-million dollar development, the director of an aerospace group said Thursday.
“Camp Pugsley is being offered as one of the potential command and control sites for vertical and horizontal launch facilities,” Gavin Brown, executive director of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association, said in a telephone interview.
A vertical launch is what NASA does at Cape Canaveral; a horizontal launch puts a jet into space that then releases a smaller space vehicle, Brown said.
Dan Hawkins, Kingsley Village Manager, said he’d been briefed Wednesday on the plan and thought the site was being considered for an aerospace administration facility, not a launchpad.
“This is a very fluid situation, but we have to listen to new ideas,” Hawkins said in a telephone interview Thursday. “What we have down there now is a busted industrial development plan.”
The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is planning to acquire Camp Pugsley, develop the property into a space and technology center, and has submitted the site to Brown’s group, according to information provided the Record-Eagle.
When reached by phone, Elaine Clement, director of administration for the Band’s subsidiary, Grand Traverse Economic Development, did not confirm or deny the plan.
The former minimum security prison once housed more than 1,000 inmates before shuttering in 2016.
In October Grand Traverse County commissioners voted to buy 20 acres on the former prison grounds for $1, and signed off on a brownfield plan for additional tenants to develop the remaining 85 acres, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
North Bay Capital had an option agreement to purchase the property from the State Land Bank Authority. Inphastos, Kingsley Lumber & Hardware and the Michigan Reload Center were tenants for the development, but Inphastos left the project and is embroiled in lawsuits, court documents show.
Currently the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in the area use 20 acres of the facility for a gun range.
County Commission Chair Rob Hentschel, who said he favors the plan, did not see a problem combining a gun range with an aerospace development.
“If they’re shooting off rockets, then they’re making noise too,” he said.
The new development, Grand Traverse Space and Technology Innovation Center, could bring dozens of high-tech jobs to the area if chosen, Brown said, along with STEM educational partnerships.
Hawkins said details so far are vague and he’s anxious to learn more.
“Everyone gets excited when they hear something good might come to town, and the leaders in our region are looking to industries that can provide jobs that can put real food on real tables,” Hawkins said. “Jobs that can finance families. Technology-based industries will bring those kinds of jobs.”
Brown said if located in the region, the commence center would hire engineers, logistics workers, manufacturing, assembly and construction workers. Correspondence provided the Record-Eagle points to ATLAS Aerospace Operations and Bay Shore Steel Works as initial tenants, and calls to those facilities were not returned Thursday.
The Grand Traverse Band acquired Bay Shore Steel Works in 2019 from a Charlevoix-based firm, DCL.
Brown said his group has several sites throughout Michigan to consider, and selections will be made and construction started within 16 to 18 months.
