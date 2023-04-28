GRAYLING — The country's largest National Guard base will not be getting a lease expansion but will be able to expand 52,000 acres by way of a permit.
Michigan's Department of Natural Resource officials announced two things simultaneously Friday afternoon: That the agency rejected the Camp Grayling proposal and that officials signed a memorial of understanding with the Guard that allows land use permits to conduct exercises on up to 52,000 acres for training purposes.
The MOU, signed by DNR Director Shannon Lott and Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, director of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, went into effect April 21 and allows:
- Small formation activity involving less than 500 National Guard members and up to 100 affiliated partner members
- Controlled trials of cyber and electronic warfare technologies
- Low impact or light maneuver training
The agreement involves less acreage of state forest than the original ask of 162,000 acres as well as a shorter time frame — five years, with five-year extensions possible, compared to the proposed 20-year lease. Like the original ask, the MOU does not bar the public or Tribal members from the land and restricts use from protected or sensitive habitat and from within 3,000 feet of any inland lakes or designated trout streams.
Lott said backlash against the proposal prompted the pivot, and that the eight-month comment period since the June 2022 proposal was "longer than typical."
"Public concerns and feedback from Tribal governments, coupled with our own review of the proposal, led us to decide against a 20-year lease on such a significant portion of state-managed land,” Lott said in the release.
