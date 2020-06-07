FRANKFORT — Dennis Nahnsen’s cottage has been in his family since 1946.
When he was younger he and his wife and children moved around a lot, but the modest Frankfort cottage was the place they returned to every summer.
The cottage, located on an eroding Lake Michigan bluff in Benzie County, is now threatening to tumble down the bluff and into the lake.
A project to install a seawall along the toe of the bluff aims to change that path.
“We are in danger of losing our bluff,” said Dennis Nahnsen. “If we did nothing this year the homes would fall into the lake within a year or two or three.”
Dennis Nahnsen is president of the Wildewood Association, a group of 25 cottages located on Lake Michigan about two miles north of Frankfort. Eleven of those cottages are perched atop Sunset Slope, which is owned by the association.
The group hired a consultant about a year ago when it became apparent that if nothing was done the 11 cottages would eventually be lost, said Nahnsen, of St. Louis.
Permits for the seawall have been obtained from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers. Steel sheets about 15 feet tall will be buried about 10 feet into the sand, with about 5 feet left visible.
In 1986, when water levels were at a 100-year high, a similar wooden wall was placed along the shoreline. It soon got covered up with sand because the water receded and only an inch or so can now be seen, but it did serve to stave off erosion of the bluff for many years, Nahnsen said.
This year, those high-water records are being broken.
“At the low point we had 150 feet of shore,” Nahnsen said. “Now we have none.”
Several of the property owners along the stretch of bluff had installed wooden seawalls back in 1986, most of which are now buried, said Tom Kucera, the consultant hired by the association.
Kucera is confident the seawall now being installed will be enough to prevent scouring and keep the bluff from sloughing off. He is also confident water levels will go down.
“The lake levels will recede and over time the seawalls are going to be covered again with sand and the beach will be there again,” Kucera said. “The trick is having the crystal ball to know when it’s going to happen.”
The bluff is all sand and when wave action scours its base the top of the bluff eventually collapses. Over the last several years, since water levels have been on the rise, the toe of the bluff has moved back about 40 feet, while the top has lost about 20 feet. Nahnsen’s cottage is now about 25 feet from the edge of the bluff.
Amy Ferris lives year-round in the Golf Lane Association, a strip of 10 cottages just south of Wildewood. Her home is about 100 feet from the bluff’s edge.
The bottom third of the bluff has lost its vegetation and the bare dune is encroaching, she said. A set of stairs has also been carried away and there is now a steep 20-foot drop to the shoreline.
Ferris, who is the supervisor for Crystal Lake Township, said the 10 Golf Lane property owners are split on whether a seawall should be installed along their section of the shoreline.
Cost is the main factor, as the bluff is much higher there and would need boulders at its base in addition to a much bigger seawall than that of their neighbors, Ferris said.
There is also the added pressure that if a seawall is installed, it needs to be done sooner rather than later.
“If we don’t do it now we’ll never get equipment down there,” Ferris said.
Many question whether a seawall will even work, she said, including her husband, who says you can’t beat back the forces of nature.
Experts in hydrology, engineering, shoreline protection and more tend to agree.
The environment is in control, say experts who recently presented information on Great Lakes high waters in a series of webinars.
Installing seawalls or adding boulders along the shore can cause wave energy to scour the lake bottom instead, washing sand out into deep water where it cannot be returned to the shoreline when water levels recede.
It can also cause further erosion to neighboring properties.
Moving a home back is the best option for those in danger of losing them, they say. For many, demolishing a home is the solution, as seawalls may not be permitted or the cost is too high.
Nahnsen said moving the homes back is not an option for the 11 cottages on Sunset Slope, as the lots are too small.
Each lot owner in the Wildewood Association will pay $30,000 to $50,000 for the seawall, depending on how many feet they have, Nahnsen said.
Ferris’ said if she had her way, she would install a seawall.
But her fear is that Mother Nature will win and ultimately, it will be impossible to save the homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.