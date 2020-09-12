SUTTONS BAY — When it comes to politics it seems there is one thing local Democrats and Republicans can agree on — defacing, destroying and doing away with political signs is not OK.
And spray-painting male genitalia on them is definitely out of the question.
The two political parties in both Benzie and Leelanau counties have come together to condemn the sign carnage, which local party chairs say is worse than ever this year.
“It’s a chronic problem with every presidential election, but from what the old-timers say it’s particularly bad this year,” said Jim Dulzo, chair of the Benzie Democrats. “I think we’re seeing the most acrimonious contest I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Art Jeannot, chair of the Benzie Republicans, said he wanted to leave the spray-painted Trump sign up as a reminder to the public that this is the kind of damage that’s being done, but when he went back a couple days later the sign was gone.
“This behavior does not win support for the perpetrator’s candidate of choice but undermines their own position,” a joint statement put out by Dulzo and Jeannot stated. “Who wants to vote for a candidate whose supporters trample upon other people’s rights?”
Northport resident Tom Weber has had five Biden/Harris signs stolen off property he owns along M-22 just outside the village. People have also placed Trump signs there, which he promptly removes.
When Weber put up a trail cam to see who was stealing signs and putting unwanted signs on the property, it was also stolen.
Weber said some people mistakenly believe the property is owned by the village or is public, as a Northport welcome sign is located on a slice of the property that Weber rents to the village for $1 per year. He just wants people to ask his permission before putting signs out, though he does prefer one party over the other.
“Typically we’ve only allowed Democratic signs, but I’m not going to say that’s a line in the sand that’s hard and fast,” Weber said. Signs for non-partisan offices are OK, as long as he agrees with their platform.
A veteran who lives on M-72 resorted to putting barbed wire around a “Trump Keep America Great” sign that had been stolen off his property and replaced two or three times, said Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich.
Another 62-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after his truck left the road and destroyed political signs in people’s yards, he said. Borkovich does not know whether the signs were hit on purpose or if the man blacked out.
He does know people have gone crazy this year.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen and I’ve been in law enforcement for 45 years,” Borkovich said. “There’s a lot of anger out there and people aren’t happy or respectful of the other side. It’s sad when people can’t respect other people.”
In Benzie, a $100 reward is being offered for anyone with evidence leading to the successful prosecution of sign theft or sabotage, both of which are misdemeanor crimes.
Karan Josephus, chair of the Leelanau Republicans, said respect for another’s views is something that should be untouchable.
“If I don’t take Biden supporters seriously or honestly I’m taking away their rights,” Josephus said. “And I don’t want that to happen to me.”
A sort of collaboration between Josephus and Brigid Hart, co-chairwoman of the Leelanau Democrats, started when Hart called Josephus to return a Trump sign that had been placed on Weber’s property.
They had seen the statement that was put out by the two Benzie parties and decided to do the same, Hart said.
“We just want everybody to respect each others’ First Amendment rights and free speech,” Hart said. “Lets all play fair here and stop stealing signs. We may not agree with each others’ views, but everybody has a right to their views.”
Dulzo said there has been a huge demand for signs this year.
“It’s completely astonishing,” Dulzo said.
Costs for signs are up to $500 for 100 signs and $25 per sign when purchased online, Hart said, and that can really add up.
“Both the Republican chair and I wish people would grow up,” Dulzo said.
