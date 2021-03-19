MANISTEE — A Cadillac woman faces an open murder charge after her former boyfriend and his dogs were found dead in Manistee County.
Eighty-fifth District Court Magistrate Clayton Kelley on Friday arraigned Angelee Noel Ross, 40, via video conference from the Manistee County Jail in Manistee. Ross was charged with open murder, two counts of third-degree torturing or killing an animal, and three felony firearms counts; she faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Kelley ordered Ross remain detained without bond.
Ross requested a court-appointed attorney, though court records show one has not yet been assigned.
Michigan State Police officials said their investigation showed Ross either late Tuesday or early Wednesday killed William Joseph Johnson, 56, and his two dogs at his Wellston home. The homicide was discovered Wednesday.
Ross and Johnson were previously in a dating relationship, police said.
Ross is scheduled to next appear in court on March 31 for a probable cause conference, then April 7 for a preliminary hearing.
