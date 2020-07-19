TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County detective assigned to several cold cases said he hopes a popular true crime podcast will generate new tips in the Jacob Cabinaw case.
The Vanished Podcast uses interviews with family members, law enforcement and others to portray the events surrounding missing persons cases.
Episode 233 is about Cabinaw, who was last seen near Traverse City’s Open Space on March 31, 2010.
“The episode aired Monday and the phone rang Tuesday,” Det. Jason Polzien said. “I’m optimistic more information could start trickling in.”
Polzien declined to give details about the tip but considering the podcast’s reach, it’s not surprising a listener picked up the phone.
The episode included the phone number for the Sheriff’s Department detective bureau and CNET, a science and tech news website, estimates “The Vanished” receives between 250,000 and 400,000 downloads per episode.
Polzien was interviewed for the podcast, which includes details from the police report as well as interviews with Cabinaw’s family and friends.
Police say Cabinaw and a friend — Gary Wittig of Traverse City — played disc golf at Hickory Hills and Wittig told law enforcement Cabinaw dropped him off near the volleyball courts at the Open Space, a beach-side park, about 7:30 p.m.
Wittig said he’d invited Cabinaw to go with him to some downtown bars, but Cabinaw declined, saying he needed to go home and study for class.
Wittig previously declined comment to a Record-Eagle reporter.
“The last time anyone saw Jacob, he was seen was in Texas,” Polzien said.
The police report says Cabinaw’s car, a gray Chevy Malibu, likely ended up in a scrapyard in Mexico.
Officially, Cabinaw is still considered a missing persons case, even though the courts declared him deceased for legal reasons in 2015.
Polzien has not named anyone as a suspect in his disappearance, but said his life seemed to be going too well to just walk away voluntarily.
Cabinaw was a technical science student at Northwestern Michigan College, was weeks from graduating, served in the Army National Guard and worked at Dave’s Garage in Traverse City.
He was close to his family and friends, the father of two sons he was devoted to and had a job he liked, Jacob’s sister, Sandra Cabinaw, previously said.
One of the details that concerns Polzien is that Cabinaw owned $20,000 in mechanic tools — if he was just looking for a fresh start and walked away on his own, the detective said he wonders why he didn’t sell the tools for cash.
Perhaps these and other questions could be answered by someone who listens to the podcast and remembers an important detail.
Help might also come from the U.S. Department of Justice.
On July 2, the DOJ announced it was appointing 11 coordinators from law enforcement to investigate and help organize cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
One of those coordinators, former FBI Special Agent Joel Postma, is assigned to Michigan. Cabinaw is a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa and Polzien said he plans to reach out to Postma to discuss the case.
Reached by phone in Grand Rapids on his first day on the job, Postma said he see’s his role as one of helping to make sure tribal courts and tribal police, and U.S. courts and local sheriff’s departments, have the information they need to close cases and, when the evidence warrants it, prosecute.
“We’re not giving up on this,” Polzien said. “If people call with tips, we’re listening. We’re following up.”
When Cabinaw disappeared, he was wearing his work uniform — gray jacket, white T-shirt, blue pants — and driving a 2002 silver Chevy Malibu, license plate number BKQ 4107.
The car had existing damage to the front end on the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 231-995-5002.
