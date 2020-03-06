CADILLAC — Police arrested a Cadillac man Friday after a news outlet got a call of a bomb threat against a bank.
Traverse Narcotics Team officers arrested the 39-year-old man as he left his Nelson Street home in Cadillac Friday, according to a Traverse City Police Department release. This came after the news outlet got a call saying there would be a robbery at a Fifth Third bank in Traverse City at 11:30 a.m. that day using explosives.
Bank employees were notified and law enforcers posted near the branches, as the caller never specified which one was to be robbed, according to the release.
Police took the man to Grand Traverse County Jail on suspicion of false report of bomb threat, according to the release. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies, Federal Bureau of Investigations agents, the Cadillac Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted.
