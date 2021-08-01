WILLIAMSBURG — A would-be marijuana business license applicant in Whitewater Township is accusing officials of stalling new zoning ordinances for the businesses, an allegation the township supervisor and planning commission board denied.
Northpoint Farms wants 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer to order the township to adopt zoning rules for medical and adult-use marijuana growers and processors.
The business also wants the court to stop an election set for Aug. 3 in which voters will decide whether to ban nonmedical marijuana businesses in the township.
Banning or allowing nonmedical marijuana businesses in a township, city or village is a right voters have under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. That’s if they turn in petitions with enough signatures.
Michael Corcoran, an attorney for Northpoint Farms, said state law defines “regular election” as referenced in the MRTMA as one where candidates for office or nomination appear on the ballot. That’s not the case in Whitewater Township, where the ballot only has one question and no candidates. That makes it essentially a special election, he argued.
“When a term is defined in another statute like it is, if the statutes have a relation to each other on the issue at hand, then you’ve got to follow that definition,” he said.
The same issue arose in Benzie County’s Crystal Lake Township, Corcoran said.
There, township residents voted twice on the question of whether to ban nonmedical marijuana businesses, as previously reported. The second one in March 2020 followed questions about the August 2019 vote’s validity, as there were no candidates on the first ballot — voters ultimately approved the ban.
That interpretation would hobble the right to referendum MRTMA grants, according to arguments from Robert Anderson and Christopher Patterson, attorneys for the township. Thomas Meagher is the township’s co-counsel for the litigation.
They asserted in a reply brief that the law calling for a vote at the “next regular election” should be interpreted instead as the next “regular election date,” another term in state elections law. Among those dates are the first Tuesday of every August
While the township’s attorneys argued the “regular election” interpretation Northpoint Farms asserted would limit votes on nonmedical marijuana businesses to every two or four years, Corcoran pointed out the next primary election in Whitewater Township is in March.
Whitewater’s attorneys also asserted Northpoint Farms’ request for an injunction on the election doesn’t address the factors any ask for injunctive relief must prove, particularly that not granting one would result in irreparable harm to the company.
Northpoint Farms owns a former cherry processing plant at the corner of Angell and Monroe roads, documents show. Brandon Hubbell, the company’s managing member and co-owner, stated in an affidavit that processing there stopped over environmental issues, and cherry-related business afterward dwindled amid a challenging market for cherries.
Now, the company is looking to sell the plant, and Corcoran in the complaint said one buyer looking to use the building for marijuana growing and processing already backed out of a $1 million-plus sale. Another is interested, but that sale could fall through if the township doesn’t adopt ordinances for medical and nonmedical marijuana growers and processors, Corcoran wrote.
Meanwhile, the township won’t accept applications for growing and processing licenses until those ordinances are adopted, the complaint states.
The suit accused township Supervisor Ron Popp and planning commission Chairwoman Kim Mangus of colluding to delay the passage of the zoning ordinance, noting Popp’s support for the citizens initiative behind the ballot question.
Popp acknowledged he signed the petition to have the ban put to a vote. He did so, he said, for many of the same reasons he stated when he voted against township ordinances permitting medical and nonmedical marijuana growers and processors. Among them are his belief that the majority of township voters don’t want marijuana businesses there — he pointed to a 2017 survey and township voters rejecting legalizing nonmedical marijuana and the businesses for it in 2018.
Those indicators made Popp question why trustees should reverse course without seeking voters’ opinions, he said.
“And so I believe the voters should have a voice, and that’s why I signed the petition,” he said.
But he denied any effort to stall the ordinances.
“That’s completely baseless,” he said.
Popp said he has watched several planning meetings to see how commissioners are handling the controversial issue. But he denied ever directing the conversation or otherwise communicating with Mangus about the ordinance, beyond forwarding his findings on a question of whether grow lights cause radio interference.
Mangus referred to her previous denial of any effort to stall the zoning ordinances. She declined to comment further, citing the ongoing litigation.
Corcoran said the ordinances the township already adopted include lots of protections, and under the special use permit process, the township could impose even more restrictions. He argued the township could’ve adopted zoning rules in a fraction of the time and taken steps to consider Northpoint Farms’ permit application.
Planning commissioners have been working on a draft ordinance since early February, meeting minutes show.
A March 24 letter from Corcoran’s and attorney James Austin’s law office urged the township to finalize the zoning ordinances and alleged an effort to stall passing them until after a possible referendum. They referenced a timeline Mangus sent Northpoint Farms member Christopher Hubbell, in which she figured the ordinance would be passed by July at the soonest.
Any intentional delay could give rise to legal action asking a judge for a writ of mandamus to compel the township to act, the letter from Corcoran’s and Austin’s office stated.
Asking a judge to order the township to adopt the ordinances amounts to a judge legislating from the bench, the township’s attorneys wrote in their brief.
“The court does not have jurisdiction to require the township to adopt a marihuana zoning ordinance, as the courts do not have the power to compel legislative action,” they wrote.
Meagher was unavailable for comment when reached Friday, and a message left that day for Anderson and Patterson wasn’t returned.
Proposed zoning for medical and nonmedical growers and processors are up for a public hearing at the planning commission on Wednesday, Popp said.
“I do expect a lot of people at that meeting,” he said.
As to the lawsuit, a hearing is set Monday, the day before the election.
Meanwhile, absentee ballots are already coming back — township Clerk Cheryl Goss stated in an affidavit she’d received 324 out of 538 issued as of July 22.
