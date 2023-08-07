TRAVERSE CITY — A local business was scammed out of nearly $284,000 after they tried to pay for a service, according to reports from the Traverse City Police Department.
The incident was first reported to law enforcement on Friday just before noon. A business located on Hall Street tried to pay another local business located off of North Three Mile Road for a service they'd received, Sgt. Ryan Taylor said. But the business never received the money.
Someone had made a fake email and bank account in the name of the company off of North Three Mile Road, which is where the nearly $284,000 ended up, according to Taylor.
The preliminary police report did not indicate whether the money was deposited in one large sum, or if it was distributed over multiple payments.
Taylor said this was probably one of the three largest sums that have been scammed in the city that he's heard about.
Since the amount is so large, he said TCPD would enlist the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigations in this case.
The case remains open and under investigation.
