TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Conservation District will receive nearly $700,000 to create its Great Lakes Incubator Farm project, which is intended to give new farmers the tools they need to be successful at business.
The grant also will be used to preserve and restore historic farms in the Port Oneida Rural Historic District in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding the funds from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced Wednesday.
“We are very excited because it’s a project we’ve been working on for a couple of years,” said Coffi Kpachavi, executive director of the conservation district.
Many farmers are expected to retire over the next several years and no one is replacing them, Kpachavi said.
“That poses a problem for feeding the community,” he said.
The skyrocketing price of land also is a deterrent for beginning farmers, Kpachavi said. The conservation district works with local organizations to find farmland for those who will graduate so they will have the opportunity to start their own farm without having to compete with others for the land.
The program supports a new generation of farmers in a five-county region in northwestern lower Michigan and will take three years to complete. Kpachavi said more details will be available in about a week.
The innovative project addresses a critical need in one of Michigan’s most important agricultural regions, Stabenow said in a press release.
“The other thing that makes it so unique is the partnership with Port Oneida,” Stabenow said. “I have been working closely with the Grand Traverse Conservation District to support them in their mission and can’t wait to see this project move forward.”
The Port Oneida Rural Historic District has a large number of older farms that are typical of turn-of-the-century farms throughout the Midwest. The area was farmed for more than 100 years, with houses and fields passed down from generation to generation.
Susan Pocklington, executive director of Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear (PHSB), does not yet know how much of the grant will be used for Port Oneida, but said the incubator farms project fits into the vision that was recently presented to national park officials.
That plan included one site, the Lawr Farm, that was selected to grow future farmers. The PHSB plan involves mentoring and business aspects of farming. It also intends to partner with organizations such as the Michigan State University Extension Office.
The plan also includes using the various farm sites for educational purposes, Pocklington said.
“That would really open the park up to people to enjoy the farm sites and whatever educational program is offered there,” she said.
