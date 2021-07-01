Sleeping Bear Logo sale underway
EMPIRE — Two nonprofit partners of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are offering merchandise for sale with the lakeshore’s 50th anniversary logo. The proceeds from both sales support projects in the national lakeshore.
Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear will be doing a series of group sales throughout the summer. The first launched June 29 and closes July 6. To get your “Bear Gear” go to www.phsb.org/store.
The Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes also has a summer fundraising event underway. To purchase or learn more, visit friendsofsleepingbear.org/bear-logo-sale.
Wine Spectator recognizes area trio
NEW YORK — Wine Spectator named three area establishments in its 2021 Restaurant Awards. The 40th annual awards program honored 2,917 dining destinations in all 50 states in the country and 72 countries as “the best restaurants for wine.”
There were 1,673 winners of the Award of Excellence, 1,141 of the Best of Award of Excellence and 103 of the Grand Award.
Aerie Restaurant at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa in Acme, The New York Restaurant in Harbor Springs and Vernales Restaurant in Harbor Springs all won the Award of Excellence. The New York Restaurant has received the award since 1995, Vernales since 2016 and Aerie since 2017.
Three restaurants won the Grand Award for the first time: SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg, California; Brennan’s of New Orleans; and Le Bernardin in New York City. More information on Wine Spectator is available at https://www.winespectator.com/.
USDA launches new grant program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture has a new regional economic development grant program.
Rural Innovation Stronger Economy provides grants of up to $2 million “to form job accelerator partnerships and create high-wage jobs, start or expand businesses, and support economic growth in the rural areas of their region,” according to a release.
Applicants can contact their nearest USDA Rural Development State Office for more information about the program. Electronic applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 2 at www.Grants.gov.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors announced a per share dividend of .825 cents on its common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 20, according to a release from the company. “The October dividend reflects the company’s performance as a predominantly pure-play utility company,” according to the release.
Late last year, DTE announced a plan to spinoff the DTE Midstream business from DTE Energy.
“The spin generates a combined dividend of DTE and DT Midstream that is expected to be higher than DTE’s pre-spin dividend,” DTE Energy President and CEO Jerry Norcia said in the release announcing the dividend.
Priority launches pilot program
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health is launching a pilot of a new maternity management program.
The aim of PriorityMOM is to support and mothers through their pregnancy. The aim is to “reduce the total cost of maternity care, reduce preterm births and postpartum readmissions,” according to a release.
The pilot program will be available to “most fully funded groups and subscribers,” the release said. Information will be sent out to members.
Those who qualify and join the program receive a blood pressure cuff and baby sleep sack. Priority Health is offering a $50 gift card to those who complete the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.