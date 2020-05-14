ELK RAPIDS — A canceled student trip to New York City and questions regarding returned money for travel expenses set off a social media firestorm that resulted in a full refund to Elk Rapids Public Schools.
The Elk Rapids High School band and choir was set to go to New York City from March 12-17, but the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing crisis forced school district officials to cancel the trip just two days before takeoff. At the time, New York City had just 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Today, that figure stands at more than 187,000.
Rob Stow, Elk Rapids choir and drama director, worked to secure as many refunds as possible in the months following the cancellation, but he ran into a roadblock when dealing with Blue Lakes Charters & Tours, the company hired to provide bus transportation for the trip.
Stow said company officials initially offered the district credit toward a future trip, but negotiations have been ongoing.
While those negotiations continued parents — especially those with graduating seniors — were upset at the prospect of losing more than $200 per student due to a situation they felt was out of their hands. Many took to social media to publicly shame Blue Lakes, calling the company’s decision a “travesty” and “gross” while hurling accusations that keeping the money was no better than stealing it.
A Facebook post on the matter from one parent garnered nearly 150 comments and more than 400 shares, but Blue Lakes Head of Operations Ryan Cupp said that post included a lot of misinformation and corrected that the cost of the trip was approximately $18,000 and not the $26,000 the post claimed.
Cupp also said the suggestion by the poster that graduated students were told to resell the vouchers to underclassmen was completely false and that the company does not offer or provide vouchers for its services.
Cupp said they did offer a refund for half of the cost and then a credit for the other half that could be used on any future trips with no conditions or stipulations, which district officials initially agreed to. Conversations and negotiations continued Monday and Tuesday before Cupp decided to put the matter to rest and offer a full refund.
Tom Enslen, Elk Rapids interim superintendent, said the district did not get a lot of cooperation from Blue Lakes initially, which he found surprising because the other vendors involved with the trip all issued full refunds.
“It’s not a perfect world,” Enslen said, “but they finally caved.”
No insurance on the trip was secured, and Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis said Blue Lakes was well within its rights — based on the signed contract — not to give back any of the money. Travis added that it was “good business” to return the money.
“The bus company was well within their rights, based on what was signed, and probably didn’t have to give us anything back,” Travis said, adding that it’s “good business” to return the money.
“It’s not our money. It’s the taxpayers’ money. It’s the people’s money,” Travis said. “It would be good if they got it all back.”
Cupp said the decision was made against his “better judgment,” but he added it was the only way to stop the attacks against Blue Lakes.
“One person posts something, and then everyone else just thinks it’s gospel and runs with it,” Cupp said. “It’s really unfortunate because we’ve been absolutely crushed by COVID.”
Blue Lakes has lost more than $5 million in revenue and is processing more than $1 million in refunds because of canceled trips, Cupp said. The company’s policy is to issue a full refund if a trip is canceled within 30 days, but Cupp said they had dispatched drivers along the route from Elk Rapids to New York City because the trip was just two days away. That came at a cost, Cupp said.
“To have this smear campaign against us during a time when we’re already down is not fair and not helpful,” Cupp said. “We’re trying to make ends meet. We’re trying to bring awareness to our industry, but we keep getting bombarded with these false posts.”
Stow apologized to Cupp on Tuesday for the “social media bashing” from parents, and Cupp said he hopes the full refund can save his company’s reputation.
“This is not how we want to be perceived, as a ‘crook company,’ because we’re not,” he said.
Stow said the district will issue refund checks to parents for the complete cost of the canceled trip next week.
