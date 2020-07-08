BURT LAKE — A tribal community whose members can trace their ancestry to signers of a treaty pre-dating Michigan statehood, are one step closer to federal recognition.
Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice on June 24 dropped their appeal of the Burt Lake Band’s bid to re-petition the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs for recognition.
“They filed the appeal as a matter of course but once their solicitor had a chance to look at it, it was clear the judge’s decision was a strong one,” said attorney Bart Stupak, who along with attorney Moxila A. Upadhyaya, of Venable LLP in Washington D.C., represent the Burt Lake Band.
Stupak, a U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 1st District from 1993 to 2011, became aware of the band’s efforts to seek federal recognition while he served in Congress and represented the band since 2015.
The decision Stupak referenced was the March 25 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, calling the DOI’s ban on re-petitioning, “arbitrary and capricious.”
Nola Parkey, executive director of the Burt Lake Band, said the DOI’s voluntary dismissal was well-received by members, but most remain cautious.
“The tribe has been at this long enough to not really get their hopes up yet,” Parkey said. “The BIA may feel that they don’t have to negotiate with us, that’s the way they’ve been doing things for a long time, but no matter what we’ll continue.”
The band’s original petition, filed in 1935 under the Indian Reorganization Act, was mired in bureaucracy and ignored without explanation by the DOI for decades, government documents show.
In 1985, the band again applied for federal recognition, this time under yet another governmental recognition procedure, Section 83 of the Code of Federal Regulations, and was ultimately denied by the BIA in 2006.
In their denial, BIA staff said the band could not establish a continuous history of political unity and that their membership roles contained inaccuracies.
At the same time, the BIA called their own recognition process a “broken system,” yet denied the band’s request to appeal it.
Jackson ruled on this denial, but did not rule on the Burt Lake Band’s two Constitutional claims — due process and equal protection under the law. Stupak said both may still be argued once notice is received that the case has officially been sent back to the trial court.
The DOI must now institute an appeals process, enter into settlement discussions with the Burt Lake Band or argue against the Constitutional claims, Stupak said.
Parkey said she and the rest of the tribe’s leadership is hoping for negotiations, but expect further court action.
“When the BIA began in 1934, the idea was to help tribes go through the process,” Parkey said. “Now they apparently try to help tribes not go through the process.”
Stupak predicted an appeal mechanism would be added to the BIA’s federal recognition process, allowing tribal communities that had their petitions denied under the so-called broken system, to reapply.
“They can go back and fix this now if they want, but we don’t want them to use some rule-making process as a way to drag it out another year or two,” Stupak said. “Every day we don’t have relief is a violation of our rights.”
The Burt Lake Band has 320 enrolled members, and recognition would mean access to federal funds and services like medical care and college scholarships, authority to form a tribal government and exercise jurisdiction and the right to pursue government grants.
“The tribe wants to bring jobs into that area, they want to have land to build homes,” Parkey said. “If we are federally recognized, it would mean kids being able to go to college and the kids that don’t go to college can get an apprenticeship. It would mean a future.”
There are 12 recognized tribes in Michigan, and two in northwest lower part of the state, that are federally recognized; the Burt Lake Band is state recognized, a nod to their cultural and historical significance, but a designation that comes with no services or benefits.
Congressional efforts succeeded in securing federal recognition for the Little Traverse Bay Band in 1994, and the Grand Traverse Band in 1980.
Leaders of both bands submitted letters of support for Burt Lake, but Congress twice left them out of passed legislation.
The Burt Lake Band once had a 1,000 acre reservation along the western shore of Burt Lake in Cheboygan County, large tracts of which were put in trust “in perpetuity” with the Governor of Michigan, historical documents show.
In 1900, Cheboygan County Sheriff Fred Ming, and land speculator John McGinn, burned the band’s village after residents ignored an illegal eviction order, historical documents show.
In 1914, the band sued the State of Michigan to get their land back.
They lost, but it was the start of a 106-year fight with elected officials, state and federal government and the legal system for acknowledgment of their sovereignty.
Parkey said a telephone conference is scheduled for Saturday, to which Stupak would be invited to discuss legal strategy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.