BELLAIRE — Less than half an hour after the final bell of the day rang at Bellaire High School on Friday, K-12 art teacher Willa Graham heard that a ruptured pipe caused the ceiling in her classroom to collapse.
Graham was on her way home, but resolved to head back to the school to check on the damage herself.
She found her room in shambles. Water poured from the ceiling and insulation and broken ceiling tiles were scattered on the floor in a thin layer of water.
A large portion of the 18 years of materials and displays in Graham’s art room were ruined by the water damage. The scene was “heartbreaking” she said.
“It really felt like I was living in a horror movie that I couldn’t just push pause,” Graham said.
Bellaire Superintendent Mark Brenton said he was “shocked” when he saw the mess caused by the ruptured pipe.
“I just was flabbergasted,” Brenton said. “I’ve never seen that much water in that short period of time, especially not in a classroom.”
On Wednesday evening, an alarm went off in the school indicating that there was a mechanical failure associated with the school’s lights. The school maintenance team and the alarm company turned everything off and drained the pipes, Brenton said.
The pipe above the art room did not drain well, Brenton said, and the still water in it froze, swelling the pipe and causing it to rupture. When the weather warmed, the ice melted and brought the ceiling down, Brenton said.
Only Graham’s room saw damage from the ruptured pipe, Brenton said. Many materials will likely be covered by insurance, he said, but a lot of the items in the room were irreplaceable.
Some of the worst losses from the damage caused by the ruptured pipe are the works that Graham uses as examples for her students, she said. Some were her own personal creations, others were made by previous students and others were posters of famous works, like “The Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh.
“Materials can be replaced and that’s not as hard. You can just order them online or go to specialty stores,” Graham said. “I think, to be honest, it really is the famous artist examples, the posters of famous artwork that I use to display while we’re doing projects in the classroom … that’s probably the biggest want, but yet, I’m not sure how I’m going to accomplish that.”
Graham grabbed what she could salvage from the wreck, and the following Sunday she set up in an unoccupied classroom to prepare for Monday. The shift to a new classroom and the damage to certain materials has thrown a wrench in some of her teaching plans.
Painting projects will all be on hold due to some materials getting ruined and the nature of her new classroom — which is carpeted and not outfitted with a sink. For the time being, her class will be sticking to lessons that only involve dry materials, she said.
It is unclear at this time when Graham will be able to return to her room, Brenton said, but the school will likely have a better idea by the end of this week.
Graham’s husband posted about the damage to her classroom on Facebook on Monday asking for donations of materials. The post has been shared more than 90 times.
People have offered to gather art materials from their houses or send over gift cards, Graham said. She is grateful for both offerings, she said.
“It really makes a huge difference to know that people care,” Graham said.
Kurt Zimmerlee, Ellsworth Community Schools K-12 art teacher, saw the post on Facebook and reached out to Graham to offer help. As an art teacher, he knows how much supplies it takes to run an art classroom and how important art class is for students as a creative and cathartic outlet, he said.
“My heart went out to her,” Zimmerlee said. “As art teachers, our supplies are so important to us.”
Graham visited Zimmerlee’s classroom on Monday after school and was able to collect some materials and discuss with him what projects she can plan for her students in the near future with limited materials and a temporary classroom, she said.
“I really just hope that we can get back as soon as possible because I know it’s hard on me but it’s even harder on the kids,” Graham said. “It’s not the environment that they’re used to … their comfort level is completely thrown off, along with any kind of continuity. So I’m just hoping for them that we get back to that.”
People interested in donating materials or gift cards to Graham for her art room can drop them off at Bellaire High School. Gift cards to Amazon or Sax Arts & Crafts, a school supplies store, would be the most helpful, Graham said.
“I’m very grateful to the community for the outreach. People have contacted us asking what they can do to help. I think that’s been very helpful,” Brenton said. “That’s why this is such a great community, because we have a tragedy like this, and people immediately start reaching out to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.