TRAVERSE CITY — A developer previously planning a 100-foot-tall building in Traverse City’s downtown still hopes to build — 40 feet shorter.
Tom McIntyre, managing member of 326 Land Company, said he wants to build a 60-foot-tall structure at 326 State Street, the same place the developer planned a 100-foot-tall condominium project. He expected to meet with an architect Friday, and couldn’t say when new plans would be ready.
City zoning allows buildings up to 60 feet by right where the company wants to build. Anything taller requires a special land use permit, and city voters’ OK.
The change of plans follows 326 Land Company’s decision not to appeal 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s dismissal of its legal challenge against the tall buildings vote requirement.
That ruling became final on July 19.
McIntyre said not appealing Power’s ruling was a business decision, even as he insisted Power got it wrong.
“But it is what it is and we have to abide by the ruling or go and appeal, but an appeals process would be at least a two-year process, maybe three,” he said. “It didn’t make sense to hold up the project that long.”
Save Our Downtown cofounder Brenda Quick — the nonprofit that in 2016 asked voters to amend the city charter — praised the change of plans. She argued it shows the developer is willing to listen to voters.
“Obviously the people were not interested in a building taller than 60 feet, and it shows that they’re willing to be good neighbors,” she said.
City mayor Jim Carruthers echoed this, noting developers’ plans for land at the corner of West Front and Pine streets are scaled down, too.
Power twice rejected 326 Land Company’s legal challenge to the vote requirement, once in 2017 when he ruled it premature and again in June 2019 when he ruled the company’s claims had no merit.
Quick said she believes Power was right on both occasions. His decision to uphold the charter amendment was a carefully considered one, Quick said.
“We think that Judge Power was very much on point, he explained his decision extremely well and I don’t think there’s any question in my mind that a Court of Appeals would’ve upheld him on all counts,” she said.
McIntyre said there are a few spots left in Traverse City where someone might plan a 100-foot-tall building. It’s possible that another developer could someday challenge the vote requirement’s legality, he said.
Anyone who did would have to go through the same steps as 326 Land Company, Save Our Downtown attorney Jay Zelenock said previously — that includes planning commission review and a public vote.
Quick agreed that developers who do complete those steps, then challenge the charter amendment, would run into Power’s ruling.
McIntyre said he faulted the city commission for failing to seek a declaratory judgement on the charter amendment’s legal merit — commissioners rejected the idea in 2016. He argued they stifled debate and failed to clarify questions of legality.
Judges rule on an issue when someone can prove a law harms their rights, not merely because someone’s curious, Quick said. Power’s ruling that 326 Land Company’s first legal challenge was premature suggests any request for a declaratory judgement would’ve failed, she argued.
Voters sided with amending the city charter to create a tall buildings vote, Carruthers said. That amendment is considered law and stands until someone challenges it in a higher court, he said.
“It’s not up to the city to fight against our citizens,” he said.
