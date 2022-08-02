TRAVERSE CITY — Developers in parts of Traverse City’s downtown intend to ask the city planning commission to allow a 50-foot building if underground conditions make building to a lower height limit difficult.
That’s a proposal city commissioners recently agreed to schedule for an Aug. 15 discussion and vote.
City Planner Shawn Winter said J.S. Capitol President Jeff Schmitz sought the amendment for all C-4A zoning because of contamination in the soil of the Garland Street property the company is planning to develop.
Pollution, among other conditions at the site, would be the basis for a developer to ask the city planning commission to allow an extra 5 feet in height over the district’s current 45-foot limit, Winter said.
Winter has some authority to waive some zoning requirements, but said he would rather see such a request put to a vote.
“What I like about this one, given the sensitivity about height in this community, it’s not on me, it’s on the planning commission as a whole to decide if a couple more feet is merited, and the burden of proof is on the applicant to demonstrate to the planning commission that it’s something that is needed given the conditions there,” he said.
The developer plans a 90-unit hotel with a rooftop bar and seating on two parcels between Garland Street and Grandview Parkway. Yet Winter told commissioners not to look at the request just in the case of this project, but rather for all C-4A parcels.
While the attorney for the applicant pitched the proposal as a sensible solution for the site of J.S. Capitol’s next project and other projects like it, others viewed it as the city making yet another zoning exception to its height limits.
City resident Mary Mills told commissioners the city’s master plan should serve as a guide for their land use — and as a guide when considering requests for extra height.
She noted, too, that online comments about the possible amendment urged the city to follow the rules as written, instead of making another change at a developer’s request. To do otherwise could breed distrust of the city’s just-starting master plan rewrite process, Mills said.
“When we ignore our residents and they feel they are not being listened to, how can we expect them to buy into a new plan?” she asked.
Winter said other commenters offered similar views during a July planning commission hearing on the possible amendment. Mills spoke there as well, and others pointed to the city’s charter amendment adopted in 2016 requiring a vote for any new construction over 60 feet.
Joe Quandt, an attorney for J.S. Capitol, said other rules — combined with underground contamination — make it all but impossible to build under the 45-foot cutoff on that site. Chlorinated solvents underground require a vapor mitigation system above the groundwater, unlike the developer’s project next door — Hotel Indigo, which is now under different ownership.
That mitigation system, plus groundwater levels at the site, shrink the maximum depth the building’s underground structure can go, Winter said.
The city Downtown Development Authority supports the amendment, said authority CEO Jean Derenzy.
The Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority also is in favor of it, according to Anne Jamieson, its director.
While the city Board of Zoning Appeals granted the developer its request for a rooftop bar that exceeds the district’s maximum height, the board indicated that it didn’t think allowing more height for the main building was possible, commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said.
Treadwell said the laws that govern the board may prevent it from allowing the extra height for conditions such as high groundwater and contamination that could be found at other sites.
Such issues might best be handled by a zoning change, as the developer later requested, Treadwell said.
Plus, while the city’s existing master plan might call for one thing, that doesn’t mean that plan must determine planning decisions forever, he said.
Zoning maps show affected properties would be all of the Warehouse District along Garland Street, city parking Lot T at the corner of Union Street and Grandview Parkway, the northern bank of the Boardman/Ottaway River between Cass and Park streets, and much of the southern bank between Park and Grandview streets.
Affected, too, would be the properties on East Front Street’s south side between Wellington and Railroad avenues, plus the properties on Washington Street’s north side between Park Place Hotel and Boardman Avenue.
