FRANKFORT — An early-morning building explosion left one person injured Monday, according to a statement from City of Frankfort Fire and Rescue.
Firefighers were dispatched at 9:05 a.m. Monday to the scene of an explosion off Deadstream Road, fire department officials said in a social media post. They found an injured person inside a building there.
Benzie County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Hubers confirmed that the explosion took place at a residence by Platte Lake. The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital. Firefighters said the structure was destroyed.
Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy said they were unaware of the incident. The blast did not affect any power lines in that area to their knowledge, Wheeler said, noting that a lot of residents there use propane gas, which could cause an explosion.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, which is under investigation.
Benzie EMS and Homestead Fire Department also responded to the call and provided assistance at the scene.
