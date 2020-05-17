TRAVERSE CITY — Candace Jaruzel has no hammer-swinging skills. She doesn’t know how to use a drill. She has never painted a room.
But she’ll be on-the-job when the walls start going up on her new three-bedroom, ranch-style Habitat for Humanity home in Williamsburg. She’s hoping to pick up some home-maintenance prowess that will come in handy when something breaks.
“I’ve always asked my landlord to repair things, so that will be new,” Jaruzel said.
Jaruzel started the process of acquiring the home nearly a year ago, but groundbreaking had to wait until a couple weeks ago, when builders were given the all-clear to return to work under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order. Now the project is on hold for an excavator whose work is backlogged.
She and her two daughters, 12-year old Nyilee Smith and 7-year-old Diamond Smith, will move out of their rented apartment and into their first home this fall.
“I wanted to give my kids a home to grow up in, to make memories in and have a place of our own,” Jaruzel said.
Jaruzel’s home will be the 115th new build for Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region, which was founded in 1986.
To be considered for a Habitat home a person must submit an application that includes information on their ability to pay, whether they are able to obtain a mortgage and their need for housing.
An applicant’s willingness to partner with Habitat is also a big factor, as they must put in 275 hours of sweat equity by working on their home, volunteering in the Habitat ReStore or helping out at community events.
Jaruzel has already put in more than 150 hours, said Wendy Irvin, executive director. She has also taken classes on budgeting, finances and home buying to prepare her for home-ownership.
Her co-workers at Bill Marsh Automotive, where she has worked for nearly nine years, are also volunteering to work on the build.
“They’ve got a sign-up sheet going on, so that’s cool,” Jaruzel said.
The land for the home was donated, which is common for Habitat homes and helps to keep the cost down, Irvin said. The wooded lot backs up to a creek in the back yard.
“The kids are loving it,” Jaruzel said.
Habitat usually builds or remodels three to four homes per year, Irvin said. This year they were on track to do seven homes, but scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now there are three new builds and one remodel in the works, she said.
But the need for affordable homes is much greater. Last year more than 500 people contacted the organization looking for a home and so far this year there have been 207 contacts, Irvin said.
“The numbers were already growing and will continue to grow,” Irvin said.
Homeowners can get help with their down payment of up to $12,000 through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
“It’s a huge help,” said Kathleen English, homeowner services manager. “It can take time and interest off the mortgage. They’re also not required to come to the closing with a huge chunk of money.”
Habitat has a licensed builder on staff who manages the projects and hires contractors to do the work, using a mix of professionals and volunteers. The organization also relies on in-kind donations, but Irvin said this year she recognizes things may be different because many the shutdown has many businesses struggling.
“It’s going to be a slow start back,” she said.
Jaruzel said that while she’s excited to get working on the home, she hasn’t picked out any paint colors yet.
“It’s baby steps,” she said. “We’ll get the lot cleared first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.