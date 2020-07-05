TRAVERSE CITY — Police in Traverse City might be sporting body cameras soon if city commissioners agree to budget for them.
They’ll debate allocating up to $100,000 to buy the cameras and supporting technology at their meeting Monday, the agenda shows.
It’s a buy department Chief Jeffrey O’Brien requested in 2017, and one of 10 demands the Northern Michigan Anti-Racism Task Force presented after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, who asked to add the item to the just-approved city budget, said she’s surprised it has been so long since body cameras were discussed. She thinks it’s a long overdue buy considering the department’s ongoing efforts to implement community policing standards. Plus, it’s requested by community members who feel vulnerable and not always protected, Shamroe said.
“I wanted to acknowledge that we have members of our own community who say they will feel safer with this as well, so overall it seems like a crucial move for us, honestly,” she said.
There’s little disagreement among commissioners that body cameras are a necessary tool, and O’Brien previously supported the move as well.
Commissioner Roger Putman said he agrees the city should equip its police with body cameras, even despite coming financial hardships that could pinch city revenues. He spoke with department members, plus local Black Lives Matter organizers, the latter of whom offered to raise money to buy the devices.
He wants more information on added costs, like training, maintenance and data storage and organization.
“I think in my mind it’s a no-brainer, but how do we support the actual costs and expenses that are going to be required to do it properly,” he said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’s generally supportive of buying body cameras but wants more details. He understands concerns about added costs like data storage — a rapidly changing technology — but isn’t overly worried.
Shamroe said money to buy the body cameras is already there, but hasn’t been allocated for them. Plus, she expects O’Brien and city Manager Marty Colburn can bring the devices to the department, added costs and all, for less than that amount.
There’s another part of the city budget that has McGillivary calling for spending cuts — the parking fund.
It’s part of the Traverse City budget for which the city parking services, an arm of the Downtown Development Authority, is responsible for managing.
Pandemic-related closures blew $1 million-plus hole in city parking revenues, but McGillivary believes the parking fund budget doesn’t reflect the loss, he said. He has $200,000 in suggested spending cuts, like dropping a $10,000 training budget to $1,000.
“They’re predicting a $1.4-million deficit in the pending budget year, and I think that, given that deficit, I think we can trim $200,000 off of it just by eliminating things that haven’t been spent in the past year and delaying one maintenance project,” he said.
Putman agreed, and thinks every budget item deserves close scrutiny as other pandemic-related drops in revenue make the city’s financial future less clear. Tourism, the city’s major industry, is sure to take a hit this summer and he doesn’t want to see the city stuck with a “shiny new toy” but no batteries.
“I’d be reluctant to spend money that could potentially be put off for another year or so until we know a little bit more about what we’re in for here,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.