THOMPSONVILLE — A Buckley man faces a felony charge after a traffic stop by state troopers.
The man, 38-year-old Jeremy Gallagher, was initially stopped early Sunday morning for speeding, according to a Michigan State Police release. Troopers logged the stop around 2:15 a.m. in Colfax Township, Benzie County. Gallagher was first spotted by troopers on Lindy Road near Nessen City Road.
He was arrested after a round of sobriety tests, the release said.
Gallagher was charged with operating while intoxicated: third offense. It raises the crime to a felony level and imposes higher sentencing options than a first- or second-time misdemeanor drinking and driving offense.
Gallagher has been released on a $5,000 10 percent bond. He next appears in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.