TRAVERSE CITY — A 20-year-old Buckley man is accused of exchanging inappropriate pictures and other communications with a minor female.
Cameron Joseph Schopieray was charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony; three counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony; and three counts of misdemeanor furnishing obscenity to children, according to a report by the Michigan State Police.
Troopers at the MSP Cadillac post were contacted in September by the parents of the girl, who reported she was having an inappropriate online relationship with a man, the report states.
The pair allegedly exchanged pictures via Snapchat and correspondence via Facebook Messenger, the report states.
The MSP is asking anyone who may have also been a victim of Schopieray to contact the Cadillac post at 231-779-6040.
Schopieray was arraigned Friday in 84th District Court in Cadillac. He is free on a personal recognizance bond with a GPS ankle tether and he is not to have any contact with his victim, the report states.
A probable cause conference on the case is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 21.
